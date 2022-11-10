God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 3: Thor Boss Guide

After the boss fight against Bjorn the bear in God of War Ragnarok, players will be left with a laundry list of questions about Atreus and his powers. Like the player, Atreus wants answers, but Kratos is reluctant to find them, saying that the pair are better off training to be strong enough for a fight that they’re “not ready for.”

Once the two are reunited, Kratos says it’s time to head back to the house which is where this God of War Ragnarok walkthrough picks up, midway through the “Surviving Fimbulwinter” quest. The walkthrough below starts directly after the Bjorn boss fight and ends once Kratos returns home after his fight against Thor.

The Path: Surviving Fimbulwinter

After discovering that Atreus can transform into animals, Kratos will tell him that his training should continue and that the two will be heading back to the house. Once the cutscene is over, you’ll gain control of Kratos. Walk forward and interact with the fallen log in front of you, using your ax to cut a path through it.

Start heading down the main path as Kratos talks with Atreus and Mimir until you come across more raiders. You’ll be given a brief tutorial message on how to use companion abilities. Once you’ve read it, take out the raiders and continue along the path.

Eventually, you’ll jump down into an area with a treasure chest (if you’re following this guide, you’ll have already opened it) and you’ll find yourself back to where you needed to throw your ax in order to clear a path to jump to. Atreus will take note of the blood trail that you followed to find him and once he does you can continue towards the house together.

After vaulting over a downed tree, you’ll see a cutscene where Kratos and Atreus rebuild their protective barrier only to discover some mourning bear cubs. Once the scene is over continue forward and interact with the downed tree in front of you to go under it.

Take care of the raiders that jump down to fight you after going under the log and then keep going towards the house through the caves and up the lantern-lit path. Interact with the front door and then with the bed you’ll see a cutscene where Thor comes knocking at Kratos’ door.

Thor Boss Fight

After a very tense cutscene, you’ll find yourself in a one-on-one fight against Thor without your ax.

Phase 1

Thor’s got a handful of attacks to be wary of but they’re mostly pretty simple to dodge out of the way of. The strategy for this section of the fight is simple: dodge his attacks and hit him with a few punches, rinse and repeat. Pay special caution to when he jumps back to mid-range and does a big AoE attack in the area directly in front of him. You can see it coming when he leans forwards and claps his hands, but luckily, it can be easily blocked with your shield.

When he’s at a longer range, he’ll also do a red-ringed lunging grab attack that can come very quickly, so make sure to dodge out of the way or risk taking a lot of damage. He’ll do a slower close-range red-ringed grab attack sometimes as well that’s easily avoided by using simple dodges.

Thor’s basic attacks can be parried giving you a good opening to hit him with a few attacks. He frequently ends his combos with a more dangerous yellow-ringed punch, so dodge out of the way of those and give him a good pummeling.

After you take out the first two segments of his health bar, you’ll be prompted to click R3 where you’ll see a brief cutscene where Kratos attacks Thor. Once the cutscene is over, you’ll have the Leviathan ax in your hands once more and you can play a little more offensively.

Take note that Thor adds a few moves to his list at this point. The most dangerous has him run up to Kratos, stager for a second, and then do a large blasting AoE attack in a large radius around him. You’ll need to either run out of range or dodge once the explosion happens to avoid taking damage.

From here, it’s a pretty simple fight: dodge Thor’s attacks and then hit him with a barrage of your own. After you’ve taken out his health bar, you’ll be prompted to click R3 when Thor falls to his knees to finish the first phase of the fight.

Phase 2

After hitting R3, you’ll be taken to a new location to continue fighting. Thor uses a lot of the same attacks in this phase of the fight, but adds a lot of deadly hammer-based attacks to his arsenal. He’ll frequently jump to the other side of the arena and throw his hammer at you in an attack that needs to be dodged.

He’ll also push right into you, quickly closing the distance and attack with heavy-hitting hammer swings. The swings that don’t have red or yellow rings around them can be blocked and parried opening Thor up for attack.

If you’re looking for some health and to break Thor’s guard, approach one of the small pillars that are scattered across the arena and hit the circle button. Kratos will rip it out of the ground, hit Thor with it and a small health item will be dropped on the ground.

Once you’ve taken out around 50 percent of Thor’s health, you’ll see a cutscene and then get back into the heat of battle. Similar to the previous phase, once you’ve taken out a majority of Thor’s health, you’ll be prompted to click R3 and the third phase of the fight will start.

Phase 3

After another brief cutscene where Kratos and Thor talk while fighting, you’ll begin the third phase of the fight on a frozen lake. Thor has a new ability that he’ll lead with in this section where he slams the ground with his hammer and causes lightning strikes. They’re easy to avoid as their striking spots are telegraphed on the ground. When he does this attack, he’ll be locked into the animation for a few seconds so it’s not a bad time to rush him and get some attacks in.

Other than the thunder AoE attack, Thor’s moveset stays mostly the same here, so use all of the tactics from the earlier phases of the fight and you should be able to reduce his health bar pretty easily here. Once it’s fully depleted, Thor will tell Kratos that his blood debt is paid and fly off.

Return Home to Atreus

After the fight, Kratos will be reunited with the dwarves Brok and Sindri who say they will get you a portal back to your house to find Atreus. Follow them down the linear path to their workshop and go through the portal they open for you. Speak with Brok inside the portal and then walk through the portal leading to your house.

Head inside your house and you’ll see a cutscene where Kratos reunites with Atreus and they catch up about the most recent, violent events. Kratos will pack up his belongings and you’ll be able to equip some gear.

