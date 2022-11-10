Evil Dead: The Game Will Be Free To Download Next Week

We’re sure that you are already familiar with Epic Games Store. The digital marketplace has proven to be a hit with PC players with the introduction of free games. Epic Games provides players with a couple of free video game titles each week. These can range from all sorts of genres, indies to big AAA releases. Regardless, even if you don’t purchase anything from the Epic Games Store, it’s worth making a free account just to claim these free games weekly. Once the game is offered for free, you have a week to claim the title before it returns to being a paid title.

However, once you have claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever. With that said, we’re usually given a heads-up on what the next set of free games is. This coming week we’re given two more titles to claim, Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity. Evil Dead: The Game is a fairly new release still, as it initially came out back in May of this year. Meanwhile, Dark Deity is a tactical RPG title that launched on June 15, 2021. Likewise, Dark Deity is a single-player experience, but you can join some friends in Evil Dead: The Game.

With Evil Dead: The Game, players work in two teams. Essentially, a group of players is trying to explore and loot items that seal a breach between worlds. Meanwhile, there is a group of demons looking to stop Ash and his friends from closing the portals. Currently, the game is going for $39.99 on the Epic Games Store, so if you’ve been eying this game, it might be worth holding off just a bit longer. Likewise, you’ll also have a plethora of new players logging into the game when it becomes free to claim.

As mentioned, free games are being offered weekly. Today, players can head to the Epic Games Store and claim two titles right now. The games being featured currently for this week are Alba – A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. You can claim these games now but make note that the free offer ends on November 17, 2022. Afterward, that’s when Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity will take their place for players to claim. Fortunately, we do have a bit more insight into Evil Dead: The Game, as you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage of the title down below.

Source