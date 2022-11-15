God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 11: Alva Boss Guide

After Kratos, Atreus, and Tyr find the prophecy hidden in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok, Tyr continues to insist that he won’t be a part of any more violence, despite what the prophecy says. After their conversation, the trio decides to leave Alfheim to plan their next moves. As they come to find out, leaving the realm is a little more difficult than they thought.

The walkthrough below starts right after the cutscene when Kratos and company find the prophecy in Alfheim and ends after the Alva boss fight.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Descend the Light Well

After the cutscene where the group discovers the secret that Groa lied to Odin, head up the stairs in front of you and through the door you entered the area from. On the other side, you’ll be met by two hostile elves. Defeat them and then continue forward descending either of the staircases in front of you.

At the bottom of the stairs, you’ll face off against another elf. After it’s dealt with exit through the door at the bottom of the stairs. On the other side, fight off the elf that attacks you and then grapple off the chandelier to get back to the elevator you rode up on.

Once you land, turn around and fight off the nightmares that await you. With them taken care of, jump to the platform to the southwest and fight the elf that jumps down to attack you. After you’ve killed it, jump down the ledge facing northeast to regroup with Tyr.

Follow Tyr down the stairs to the left and fight off the elf and nightmare that attack you. Continue following Tyr by grappling down the ledge facing north to the platforms below. Take care of the enemies that spawn after Tyr jumps off the platform and then follow his lead.

Continue jumping down platforms after Tyr and taking out the elves that spawn in to attack you until you see a scene where Tyr fights off an elf on his own. After he does, an imposing elf named Alva will jump down to attack you.

Alva Boss Fight

Alva is a pretty simple one of God of War Ragnarok‘s bosses. She very clearly telegraphs her moves long before she makes them and frequently leaves herself open for counter-attacks. If you’ve been breezing through all of the previous encounters you’ve had with elves in Alfheim, Alva shouldn’t pose much of a major threat to you.

There are a handful of attacks in Alva’s moveset that you should be on the lookout for. The first is a regular attack where she plants her feet, angles her blades in a “Z” formation, and performs a lunging attack. It’s a pretty easy attack to dodge since it’s so well-telegraphed, however, you might want to consider parrying it because she’ll often follow up the initial slash with more attacks that can hit you if you dodge out of the way. By parrying, you’ll interrupt her attack and open her up for taking a good deal of damage.

Alva has a handful of long-range attacks that she’ll perform after jumping away from you. One has her angle her blades downward and then lung in at you closing the distance in just a few seconds with her on the offensive. Like the attack above, you can either dodge it or parry it, but be warned that she’ll unleash a barrage of sword swings after the initial lunge.

The next two long-range attacks are best dodged entirely: her spear throw and her “X” attack. Both are clearly telegraphed with a yellow ring for the spear throw and a red ring for the “X” projectile, so they’re pretty simple to avoid completely as you run toward her to bring the pain. Alva tends to do two “X” attacks in a row as the fight goes on if you’re far enough away from her.

The other type of attack to look out for are Alva’s blue-ringed attacks. These are a type of attack that was introduced earlier in Alfheim that require a shield bash (double clicking L1) to interrupt. Alva tends to do a lot of blue-ringed attacks that can be deadly if she hits you with them, but luckily, she tends to hold her stance before unleashing them for an extended amount of time giving you ample time to get a bash in.

After you do, she’ll be stunned for a second or two, long enough for you to take a good chunk out of her health bar. As the fight goes on, Alva tends to favor the blue-ringed attacks which means you should be able to stun her pretty frequently to end the fight with ease.

When she gets down to the final section of her health bar, Alva will try to heal herself by dropping to one knee. Interrupt her with a shield bash and then continue wailing on her until she’s been beaten.

With Alva defeated, rush over to Tyr and see if he’s alright.

