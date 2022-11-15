God of War Ragnarok: How To Complete ‘The Lost Lindwyrms’ Favor | All Lindwyrm Locations Gudie

About halfway through God of War Ragnarok, Kratos’s actions cause a stir in the Nine Realms. Little creatures calling Lindwyrms are running loose away from the Yggdrasil Tree and the friendly squirrel god Ratatoskr demands their return. These Lindwyrms are located in every realm, in unmarked locations — they’re always found in Yggdrasil Rifts, but the game won’t tell you which rifts are tough battles, and which rifts contain a harmless Lindwyrm.

To help you complete this quest without searching every single region endlessly, here’s a quick list of their specific locations. Finding them all won’t give you a great reward, but it will get you a trophy. Return all the Lindwyrms to the rat god at Sindri’s House and you’ll earn The Rightful Place trophy. Pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

This can only be done in the post-game. You’ll see why soon.

The Lost Lindwyrms Favor | The Rightful Place Trophy Guide

Return to Ratatoskr to unlock this quest after Kratos returns from Midgard in the main story. The Lindwyrms have appeared in all nine realms. Find realm tears to fight and capture Lindwyrms. They don’t fight back. All you have to do is open the right Yggdrasil Rifts.

Yggdrasil Rifts: Rifts can contain loot, enemies, or a Lindwyrm. There is no way to distinguish between them — you just have to try.

This quest is required to fully upgrade the Draupnir Spear. Collect the rift after catching the Yggdrasil to gain a Gale Spark. Find all six to earn a Gale Flame Weapon Upgrade.

All Lindwyrm Locations

There are 6 Lindwyrm Yggdrasil Rifts. Find them all — each one you find rewards you with a Gale Spark.

Yggdrasil Rift Lindywrm: The Forge | Svartalfheim – Leaving the Forge with your new weapon, continue until Kratos squeezes through a narrow crack. On the other side, Kratos will use two spears to climb the cliffs — up above, there’s a rift containing a Lindwyrm.

Yggdrasil Rift Lindywrm: Alberich Hollow | Svartalfheim – Use the Draupnir Spear to climb up the wooden scaffolding at Dragon Beach. Up above, you’ll be able to access a cave called Alberich Hollow. Past the Ormstrunga boss at the end of the cavern. Interact with the Yggdrasil — it contains a Lindwrym.

Yggdrasil Rift Lindywrm: Alberich Island | Svartalfheim – Once you have the Draupnir, you can climb up to the raise section of the area called Alberich Island in the nroth of the Bay of Bounty. Up above, use the device to reveal the true Alberich Island area. Grapple across onto the wooden platforms leading to the true Alberich Island. There’s rift here that contains a Lindwyrm.

Yggdrasil Rift Lindywrm: The Plains | Vanaheim – Reach the Plains in Vanaheim after the big prison escape sequence. Follow the dog out of Freyr’s Camp. It will lead you to the Plains entrance. At the Plains, check behind the east Celestial Altar. You’ll find easy access to one of the hard-to-reach Nornir Chest bells nearby. Behind the altar, you’ll find this rift.

Yggdrasil Rift Lindwyrm: The Plains | Vanaheim – In the Plains, you’ll also encounter a quest to defeat a dragon. Travel to the west of the Plains, then switch from day to night. At night, you can access the north door (guarded by an Ogre) and approach the Dragon Hunt arena. The rift is located in the back-left corner after clearing out the dragon.

Yggdrasil Rift Lindywrm: Applecore | Svartalfheim – After completing the main story, Kratos will gain new Realm Seeds — access the new Svartalfheim Mystic Gateway to return to the Applecore. Follow the path through the underground Applecore until you reach the Jarnsmida Pitmines. To the left of the Mystic Gateway leading back to the Pit Mines.

The Applecore can only be revisited in the post-game, and only after grabbing the extra seeds. This is a complicated area, so don’t miss the Mystic Gateway near the Jarnsmida Pitmines entrance.