God of War Ragnarök Goes PS1 With Fan Trailer

Everything is receiving the demake treatment nowadays. Whether it’s full-fledged experiences like Lilith Walther’s Bloodborne PSX or demo showcases like Rustic Games’ interpretation of Resident Evil 6 in the PlayStation 1 style. The recent success of God of War Ragnarok puts it right in the limelight of demake fanatics with Jackarte producing a fully-fledged trailer of God of War Ragnarok in the PS1 demake style.

One of the many amazing qualities of God of War Ragnarok is its sprawling vistas, filled with detail that add so much life to Ragnarok‘s world. It’s almost hard to imagine this location in anything other than the high-fidelity graphics of current-day Santa Monica Studios titles. However, Jackarte’s 40-second trailer for the title proves that while the 90s version of the game might have some severe jank, the beauty of the vistas still shines as a major component of the title.

While it looks awkward in a few areas there’s certainly a lot of nostalgia and charm a trailer like this can create. From janky jump attacks to blocky handshakes the entire trailer screams early PS1. With many fans probably glad they’re playing Ragnarok on modern hardware it’s still a great way to explore the ‘what-if’ scenario had Ragnarok released in the 90s.

I’m sure Santa Monica Studios are glad it came out in the current day as well. Since the title’s release, a report showed that day-one physical sales for God of War Ragnarok exceeded any other full-week launch sales of other God of War titles. This statistic alone already has the game well on its way to being one of Sony’s best-performing titles to date.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.