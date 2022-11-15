Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Getting Deadly Sins-Themed DLC

As part of today’s newly-revealed first Battle Pass, Activision has outlined some interesting new Bundles coming as in-game DLC. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will both be in line for some creepy-sounding action as the seven deadly sins make their way into the game.

The new bundles will be heading to the store over the course of this year and will each be based on the seven deadly sins, according to Christianity. The first of these will be the VII: Sloth Bundle, which will presumably be available for players to explore soon, although no exact release date for when it’d be in the store has been given. The Sloth Bundle will give players access to some new weapon blueprints and skins. The first of these will be the “Folivora” weapon blueprint, which is based on the new sniper rifle that comes in the Battle Pass. Players will also be able to get a hold of the “Deep Sleep” weapon blueprint, which is a unique shotgun that will take enemies down in style. Alongside the two weapon blueprints, the Sloth Bundle will allow players to unlock a special “Desidia” operator skin for König.

Activision has also confirmed that the second seven deadly sins-themed Bundle to come after Sloth will be the VII: Greed Bundle, although players will have to wait to find out exactly when this will drop during the season. The remaining deadly sins of lust, pride, gluttony and envy will presumably follow suit at certain stages through the rest of the year.

Other notable Bundles that will be coming into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 during season one include the Executive Warfighter Bundle, which brings along two weapon blueprints and a “Carbon Shadow” Operator Skin for Horangi. The Bundle-exclusive weapon blueprints are for a powerful silenced sniper rifle named “Blissful Ignorance” and the “Short Fuse” SMG, which is also designed on the new SMG from the Battle Pass.

Players will also be excited to bag themselves one or more of the soccer stars of the new season’s upcoming Modern Warfare 2 FC event. Three new tracer packs will see some famous faces heading into Modern Warfare 2 in the form of Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi. Each of these famous footballing icons will come as playable operators as part of their own bundle, along with a couple of weapon blueprints in each pack. To add to this, players will be able to bag themselves a new charm, vehicle skin, sticker, emblem, and a finishing move for each operator they obtain.

No prices or specific dates have been announced for the new bundles, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for this as the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 gets underway. Warzone 2.0 launches tomorrow, November 16.

Source