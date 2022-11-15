Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 Battle Pass Trailer Officially Drops

We’re just a day away from getting our hands on the next big Call of Duty installment release. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is dropping tomorrow, November 16, 2022. With it will come a slew of newcomers looking to get a feel for the new map, weapons, and features. However, if you’re looking to jump right into the competitive game for some goods, then you’ll want to pick up the Battle Pass. A new Battle Pass system is rolling out tomorrow that gives players the first season of content on both the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 release and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

We’re still waiting on a full breakdown of what we can expect with the new Battle Pass system the development teams are placing within the game. We know that season one drops tomorrow alongside the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so the wait won’t be very long at all. With that said, it’s been confirmed that players will get the opportunity to unlock a new operator, weapons, skins, weapon blueprints, and Call of Duty points. Fortunately, there are some free tiers players can unlock right out of the gate, so you don’t have to purchase the battle pass to start working towards some new content.

As mentioned, this is a new system, so a notable change is worth mentioning. With the new Battle Pass system, players will be able to unlock different sections of the Battle Pass. Rather than going down the line of unlocking each tier as they are presented, the system will allow players some choice regarding what content they want to unlock first. That should make picking up the Battle Pass a bit more enticing if you’re certain that you’re not going to have the time to complete the entire season.

Again, we’re still waiting to see what the entire Battle Pass offers for the first season. The trailer above just offers a small tease of what’s coming tomorrow. So while it’s not a very lengthy video, you can check it out within the player embedded above. Likewise, as mentioned, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is not currently available to play. This free-to-play battle royale title will launch tomorrow for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is already available to pick up and play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can even check out our Before You Buy coverage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II down below.

