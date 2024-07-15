Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Getting Beta In Late August

In the gaming age we live in, having days specifically for testing games via the gaming community is natural. That applies especially to titles that are mostly focused on the multiplayer component rather than anything else. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 absolutely falls into that category, and it’s unsurprising that Activision will want to do things like betas to try and help things along. After all, having thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, hopping onto their servers to try and find issues within the game before launch is a tried and true method within the industry. Today, we got the official dates for the game’s beta!

Specifically, across all platforms the title will be on, the beta will occur between August 30th and September 4th, according to VGC. As for how you get access to said beta, you can do it one of two easy ways. The first is by simply pre-ordering Call of Duty Black Ops 6. If you do so, regardless of platform, you’ll have access. The second way is to get specific tiers via Xbox Game Pass.

The good news is that if you’re not able to participate in that particular beta, you don’t have to worry! On September 6th-9th, there will be another beta, and this one is open to everyone. Those are two beta opportunities for you and others to help make the game as great as possible and ensure it doesn’t have a buggy launch.

Speaking of its launch, the game will have multiple maps and modes ready for players to dive into and have fun in. Sixteen maps will be there for right at release, and many of them can be played in the standard 6v6 mode or in 2v2 battles! Plus, don’t forget about the zombie content, as that’s going to be returning and will feature the “rounds” style of doing things once more.

It’s fair to say that Activision is putting a lot of hope on this upcoming title, and for good reason. The last game in their franchise may have sold well, but it wasn’t well-received by many, including the many people who bought the game as part of their “yearly experience” with the brand. The game’s campaign was too short, and the multiplayer experience didn’t feel that fresh.

In contrast, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 already feels special, with a unique story, deep gameplay mechanics, and the promise of new things to help innovate the franchise. We’ll find out in October how the game does.