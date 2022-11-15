God of War Ragnarok Gets New Patch

One of the most essential things game developers do nowadays is making patches for their titles. After all, once a game launches and goes through the ropes with gamers, things will pop up that they didn’t intend for. Had this been a few decades ago, gamers would’ve had to deal with it, but patches can be put into the title to fix issues through the internet. For example, God of War Ragnarok came out last week and is already doing fantastic in critical praise, fan love, and sales. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be patched up to help gamers enjoy the experience more.

Update 2.02 came out for the game today, offering improvements for both the PS5 and the PS4 versions. If you have the PS5, you’ll have a more basic update as it provides “service adjustments.” That means they’re so minor that you don’t need to know what they’re for.

However, if you have the PS4 version of the title, you’ll have a more significant improvement to enjoy. For example, some on the PS4 experienced a glitch that would crash the game after the first boss fight. The patch fixes that much like a previous one did the same bug for PS5. Also, players sometimes get a “rare crash” during gameplay. That, too, has been fixed. Furthermore, if you have a Platinum Wireless Headset, you won’t have to worry about the game crashing on you.

Polish language support has also been added to the title. Be sure to have downloaded the entire game before installing the patch so that you don’t accidentally make it so that subtitles don’t appear or the audio doesn’t play.

Seeing such minor fixes in a patch a week after launch is something to be happy about. Why? It means that Santa Monica Studio did its absolute best to ensure that the game had as few glitches as possible before it launched. We’ve all seen studios put out titles requiring massive fixes after launch, with some devs even referring to these issues as “global playtests” in which gamers take part. So for God of War Ragnarok not to have that kind of need is impressive and shows that some developers won’t release a game unless they know it works 99% of the time.

The game has already been nominated for multiple awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Given the praise it’s already gotten from fans and critics, many expect it to win many of those awards.

Source: ComicBook.com