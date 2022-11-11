Battle Pass Has Changed In A Major Way For Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Activision has unveiled changes to how Battle Pass will work for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

The big change this time is nonlinearity, for both your path and your unlocks. A typical map will have 20 sectors, with five items in each sector. Instead of having to go through a single map in a straight path, you get to handpick which sector you want to play next.

In this way, you get to choose what loot you unlock first, giving you the freedom to upgrade your character in the ways that you prefer.

This new system could have a lot of potential, whether you are a free or paid player. Free players will want to focus on the free weapons, so you can go straight to them now without having to play longer than you would want to. Subsequently, paid players can get cosmetics in different parts of the Battle Pass map. In this new system, they can go straight for the sectors that have the skins for the guns they have.

Now, you don’t get absolute freedom to enter sectors. You will need to collect and use battle pass tokens to be able to jump to whatever sectors you want. Activision has yet to reveal how those battle pass tokens are earned, but it certainly sounds like something that they could be purchased with real money. For free players, they may have to meet certain challenges or earn a certain level of experience.

Here are a few examples of what loot you can get in Battle Pass and the conditions you need to meet to get them:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle — Free with battle pass

— Free with battle pass BAS-P SMG — Free with battle pass

— Free with battle pass Chimera Assault Rifle — Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge

— Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge M13B Assault Rifle —Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge

Just like the 2019 release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone, these weapons come with a collection of operator skins, weapon cosmetics, sprays, and more.

It’s just one of many changes Activision has pushed forward with with this release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. We had previously reported that the game also has a new and improved prestige system, and that Infinity Ward had added three player raids to Special Ops, after receiving fan feedback requesting it.

It’s all of this work that’s made Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history.

Source: VG 24/7