Spy Classroom Character Trailer and Key Visual For Thea Revealed

Set your calendars because the all-star cast of Spy Classroom is coming to our screens everywhere January 2023!

Spy Classroom revealed a character trailer and key visual for Thea on Friday. Thea (aka Dreamspeaker) will be voiced by Sumire Uesaka, one of many all-stars from the series’ stacked cast. Spy Classroom will premiere in January 2023 and is animated by studio feel., making it their first project of 2023. This is now the fourth character trailer before the series premiere. The series has currently released trailers for Lily, Grete, Sybilla, Monika, and now Thea.

A teaser trailer, key visual, and additional cast members were revealed for the anime back in July you can also check out below. The TV anime adaptation of the light novel series was first announced during the “Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022” back in March. The series is already becoming one of the most anticipated of 2023 and with just a few more months to go, the series will only grow more in popularity.

Anime Staff and Cast

Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Sket Dance, Mayo Chiki!) will direct the series while Shinichi Inotsume (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Food Wars!) is handling the series composition. Sumie Kinoshita (Idoly Pride, Forest of Piano) is in charge of character designs.

Sora Amamiya (Akame – Akame Ga Kill, Touka Kirishima – Tokyo Ghoul) will voice the main female lead Lily and Yuichiro Umehara (Golbin Slayer – Goblin Slayer, Courier – Akudama Drive) will voice the main male lead, Klaus. Additional cast members announced are the following:

Nao Toyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy) cast as Sybilla

Miku Ito (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) cast as Grete

Sumire Uesaka (Nagatoro – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro) cast as Thea

Aoi Yuki (Tanya – Saga of Tanya the Evil) cast as Monika

Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka – My Hero Academia) cast as Sara

Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume – Deca-Dence) cast as Annette

Spy Classroom light novel

Written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari, the Spy Classroom light novel was first published by Fujimi Shobo in 2020. The main series currently has 7 volumes published with the 8th set to release on July 20. US-based publisher Yen Press licensed the series in 2021 and has since published up to Volume 3 in English with Volume 4 set to release in September. Spy Classroom has also received two short stories and three manga adaptations as well.

The light novel surpassed 500,000 copies in circulation back in September 2021 and ranked second in the bunkobon category of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook in 2021.

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They’ll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren’t) to prove they’re up to the task! (Synopsis via Yen Press)

Source: Official Twitter