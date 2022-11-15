Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Get Overview Trailer

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come out on the 18th for the Nintendo Switch, easily one of the most-anticipated games this year. News has already come out about how well it’s doing in terms of pre-pre-orders, but updates to that stat make it more impressive. One insider notes that on Amazon, the games are already the #1 best-seller for regions like the US, UK, Japan, Spain, France, Germany, and Canada! “But how can a game be a best-seller if it hasn’t come out yet?” That would be because of pre-orders, which we already know are at record levels in Japan, and it seems to be doing well in other regions too.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet on Amazon Best Seller Chart –



US – #1

UK – #1

Japan – #1

France – #1

Canada – #1

Germany – #1

Spain – #1



Japan (pictured below) in particular is ready for the launch! pic.twitter.com/2q3sM3csJq — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 15, 2022

The game is quickly going to sell millions. We’d be shocked if it didn’t do millions out the gate in the central three gaming regions of the US, UK, and Japan individually! To give you some context, when Pokemon Legends Arceus came out earlier this year, it sold 6.5 million in its first week. Many feel that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could easily top that should the pre-orders be high enough.

If you’re still not sold on the games, The Pokemon Company is here to help, as they’ve released an overview trailer highlighting everything unique about the title. For example, they note how the game is a “treasure hunt” in an expansive region. That does highlight one of the best parts about Gen 9; it’s an open-world game. You’ll start by enrolling in an academy that is different depending on the game you select, and you’ll be assigned a “treasure hunt” to complete throughout the Paldea Region. You’ll have three different options to complete the hunt, and the choice is yours on what to do and how to do it.

That includes how you venture through the Paldea Region. You can take it on by walking through it or use a legendary Pokemon to ride, climb or glide across it. You can venture to the Union Circle spots and pick up some friends to have a traveling party too! Even if you take the Victory Road Challenge, you won’t have to take on the gyms in a specific order. The region is heavily interconnected, so you can dive in and out of any spot you want as you go on your journey.

Watch the full overview trailer below, and be ready for the game when it arrives on the 18th!

Source: YouTube