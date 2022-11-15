Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Post Welcomes “ChooseDay” For Fans

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are nearly here, and fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the titles. But even now, some choices must be made before they play it. The first one is obvious, as they need to choose which of the two versions of the title they’ll get. It’s already been enforced that the two games will have some distinct differences in the Pokemon you can catch, the Professor you get, and the “theme” of the title. But another choice that needs to be made is which starter Pokemon you will choose for the games.

We’ve known for some time what starters would be in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That was the first thing that was revealed about the game, if you recall. However, you still need to choose for yourself, and it won’t be easy more than likely. To help with that, the Pokemon UK Twitter Handle has dubbed today “ChooseDay.” Their goal is to help struggling trainers know where to put their loyalty and faith into regarding the starter Pokemon:

It's not just any Tuesday, it's ChooseDay! 🎉#PokemonScarletViolet launches in a few days, meaning you'll be choosing your partner Pokémon soon – a very important choice, right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A5TrkB40Ff — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) November 15, 2022

To help out, they made individual posts that focused on each starter and gave details on who they are and why you should try them. First, they did Sprigatito:

Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon – full of whimsy and loves being in the spotlight.



Is this Pokémon the purr-fect partner for you, Trainers? 🍃🐾#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/kxatdtLaUh — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) November 15, 2022

We know there’s already enthusiasm for this starter, as many people like the “grass cat” look and think it’s the best starter. We’ll see how well that holds out as time goes on.

Next up, have Fuecoco:

Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, is happy to hang out and do its own thing, especially if that involves eating yummy food.



Does this Pokémon Croc your world, Trainers? 🔥🐊#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/tUo4hgCRz2 — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) November 15, 2022

Here is a Pokemon that had many fans turning their heads a bit as they tried to figure out what it was trying to be at points and determine what it would evolve into. Yet, the hungry fire croc has many people up for having it as their partner.

Finally, there’s Quaxly:

Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon, is a loyal friend who takes care to keep itself looking neat and stylish.



You planning to have a quacking good time with this Pokémon, Trainers? 🌊🦆#pokemonscarletviolet pic.twitter.com/4z5bG5vq4f — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) November 15, 2022

Quaxly got many people talking because of its look due to it resembling a certain family of ducks from a Disney show. Many are equally curious about how this “well-kept duck” will go.

As you can see, there are three very different ways you can go with this choice on this “ChooseDay.” Many trainers on the original post have made their allegiances clear and know who they want. But do you? If not, you must choose soon, as the games will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

So will you pick the cat, the croc, or the duck? Your story will be written by this vital choice soon enough.

