Nintendo Switch System Update Fixes Annoying Connection Issue

The fix has already been rolled out.

Nintendo has released a new system update for the Nintendo Switch, mainly to address a frustrating online connection issue. According to the patch notes, the Ver 18.0.1 update fixes an issue in which some wireless access points aren’t visible when attempting to establish a wireless connection.

See the full update Ver 18.0.1 notes below:

Fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network. If you’re unable to update to Version 18.0.1 because of the issue, temporarily change the security settings for your wireless network to use only “WPA2 (AES)” so you can connect wirelessly to download and install the system update. After updating to Version 18.0.1, restore your network’s security settings to its previous settings.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

