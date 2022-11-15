A New Fallout 76 Event Kicks Off Today

A new event is getting underway in the wilds of Appalachia as Fallout 76 treats players to yet more new content. Bethesda’s polarising multiplayer project is still going strong and it looks as though the developers are keen to keep players busy. Starting today, a new event called Call To Axe-ion will begin, alongside some new challenges and weapon skins and adjustments.

The event comes ahead of the game’s next big patch, which has previously been revealed by Bethesda as being the “Nuka-World on Tour” update. This is planned to launch in December and will be a major update for the post-apocalyptic multiplayer adventure, bringing a wealth of new content and features into the game. Fallout 76 will also see the start of its season 11 content get underway in December, presumably alongside the launch of the “Nuka-World on Tour” update. The next big patch will also see the addition of a new region boss and a number of new public events to coincide with the holiday season.

Before that though, Call To Axe-ion will begin today, November 15 at 12 PM ET and end on November 28 at 12 PM ET. During the course of the event, all players will be able to pick up and claim the Redd-Upper Auto-Axe skin from the Atomic Shop for free. In addition, players will be able to earn rewards that will enable them to unlock the Fanatic Stalker Outfit by completing unique daily and weekly challenges with the Redd-Upper Auto-Axe skin applied.

Changes will be coming to weapons as well as part of today’s update to the game’s public test server (PTS). Going forward, some changes will be put in place to ensure players aren’t taking advantage of the game’s weapon mods system. As explained by Bethesda, the developers “have been working on a new system that works behind the scenes to remove illegal attachment combinations that violate the EULA to ensure that every single player is using and trading the same items and has the same advantages as you.”

The update further clarifies the new system, explaining that it “will remove illegal mods attached to weapons that cannot be obtained in-game. Most players will not notice any change to their existing weapons, however, players who are in possession of a weapon with a mod that cannot be equipped naturally to the weapon may notice a damage decrease to the weapon, and the mod will no longer exist.”

You can check out further information on today’s event and the upcoming double XP weekend activities on the Fallout website.

Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source