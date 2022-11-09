Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Brings Proximity Chat, New Vehicles & More

We’re nearing the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The video game is bringing the battle royale experience for Call of Duty into a new generation. When this title drops into the marketplace, we’ll see plenty of new content to dive into. However, Activision decided to open up on some of the new aspects of the game in case you want a bit more insight before the game’s official launch. So get ready; this new Warzone experience will be quite packed with content to play through.

There are several features to note, with the first being Al Mazah, the new home for Warzone 2, which you can already get a taste of with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer matches. Regardless, this will be the new area players will be battling within, and there are eighteen significant points of interest in checking out. Included are Strongholds and Black Sites. These areas will have powerful loot to gather up, but it won’t be easy to go in and grab the gear. Instead, you’ll be facing AI combatants awaiting your arrival.

Speaking of AI combatants, they will also make an appearance in the new Gulag. This time around, you’ll be entering a 2v2 match setup. While forced into working with another player to secure your exit back into the game, developers are proposing a means that could secure all four players’ return. Located in the center of the map is the AI Jailer, which you can attempt to take down. Eliminate the Jailer, and all four players will return to the game. Otherwise, you could try to take out the opposing team to secure your return back into the game.

Players will also find some other new features included within the game. You’ll have a variety of new vehicles to use and up to three circles presenting a safe zone instead of one. Each match is said to be randomized, so you can never be sure just how many safe zones will pop up within the game. Audio may also become more crucial here. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will feature proximity chat where anyone nearby can hear your conversation instead of just your team.

You’ll even find an interrogation feature added to the game, allowing players to shake down an enemy while they are down to gain the location of their team. Then to top it off, we have a DMZ mode, which is said to be a completely new experience for Warzone. According to the post, DMZ is an open-world and narrative-focused extraction mode. An overview will feature more about DMZ as we near the game’s official launch. Currently, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be launching on November 16, 2022, at 10 AM PT. However, all supported platforms will be able to preload Call of Duty: Warzone 2 starting on November 14, 2022, at 10 AM PT.

