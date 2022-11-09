Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- When is Combat Record Being Added?

A major component of every single Call of Duty game is the Combat Record. This feature is a place where players can check out their lifetime stats in a given title of the long-running FPS franchise. With it being such an important part of the game so that players can see how well they are doing as well as see things like lifetime kills with a given weapon, it was shocking and upsetting for many fans to see the latest entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, release without the feature anywhere to be seen. Understandably, fans want to know when, if ever, this system is going to be added in some sort of post-launch update. This guide will tell you when Combat Record will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Combat Record Addition Date In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward announced in a blogpost many of the new additions, features, and content coming with Season 1 for Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0. In this blogpost, they discuss some of the aspects of the game that players have been asking about since launch, including the inclusion of Combat Record. In the blogpost, the team said that in addition to the highly requested return of Hardcore Mode, now known as Tier 1 Mode, that “Combat Records will also arrive in Modern Warfare II in Season 01.”

The launch of Season 1 is set to happen on November 16, so when the update for the new content is released, players will get the Combat Record that they have been asking for. Infinity Ward also said that there is “More intel to follow,” so once we learn more of what exactly we can expect in the Combat Record, we will update this article.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

