Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera Will Go Offline Starting November 16

Call of Duty fans has been enjoying Warzone for quite some time now. The game became an instant hit for the battle royale genre. But as we all know now, the game won’t last forever, as there’s a new iteration in the works. We’re gearing up for the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but that doesn’t mean the original Call of Duty: Warzone title will be gone forever. Instead, it will simply go offline for a small duration of time.

We know now that Call of Duty: Warzone will be called Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera going forward with the sequel coming out. While some players might be eagerly awaiting the sequel’s launch, there are veteran players who want to keep enjoying the original game. Fortunately, the title won’t be going away permanently. Instead, we know there will be a big focus on launching Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This is an all-hands-on-deck situation. As a result, we’ll see Call of Duty: Warzone go offline at 8 AM PT on November 16, 2022.

This will last for a few days as you won’t see Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera make a return until November 28, 2022, at 10 AM PT. That will be a few days, but it should allow the development team a smooth launch for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Unfortunately, the relaunch of Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will come with a few changes. There are two maps that won’t be present in the game upon its relaunch: Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

Instead, you’ll find that there will be more focus going in over at Call of Duty: Warzone 2 rather than bringing these maps back into the game. Regardless, it should be interesting to see how many players stick with Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera after its relaunch. Especially knowing how much content the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will end up featuring. There are already marketing materials for the first season and some new systems attached. We even reported on the new prestige system. But outside of that, we’ll get new vehicles, AI combatants, proximity chat, and even a new narrative-focused extraction mode called DMZ.

It’s said that a tactical overview will be released to explain this mode further as we near the game’s upcoming launch. So with that said, are you personally interested in jumping into Warzone 2, or will you be sticking back and enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera a bit longer?

Source