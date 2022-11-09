Street Fighter 6 Team Discuss “Dynamic” Control Scheme

When it comes to fighting games, there are usually two types of styles for controls. There are ones where you can make simple moves on the controller to make something happen, like with Smash Bros. Or you’ll need to string a bunch of buttons and directions together to make a big move happen, ala Mortal Kombat. Capcom’s legendary fighting game also falls into that latter category, but the team knows that not everyone can master that style. Thus, with Street Fighter 6, the team offers a more simplified control scheme and a “Dynamic Control” system for those who want to have fun while not stressing about the system.

The reveal came during an in-depth interview with Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama. When asked about this control scheme, he brought out a special build of the game and showed that all sorts of moves could happen by pressing the buttons simply or randomly. You all are familiar with the phrase “button masher,” yes? Well, this mode is perfect for those who want to button mash to their heart’s content while also still competitively playing the game:

“In a normal fighting game, when they [mash buttons], they just do a lot of whiffs,” he says. “We wanted something important and something that makes a difference happen by randomly pressing buttons.”

Capcom is already known for trying to simplify its controls via “Modern Controls” while also having the “Classic Controls” for those who want to enjoy the original play style. However, the twist with this game is that they’re appealing to all gamers by trying to eliminate the learning curve of fighting games.

Nakayama made it clear that the Dynamic Controls wouldn’t be available in competitive play online but in local play with friends. That’s fine, as those people would likely just want to battle friends without stressing about facing a “pro player.” However, he also noted that the control scheme requires manual input for things like parries. Thus, button mashing alone won’t win the game, but it can make it easier for players to get the win if they play it the right way.

Capcom has already shown that they want Street Fighter 6 to be accessible. The three control schemes reinforce that in the best ways while not ignoring the core fans that have helped make the franchise what it is. The point here is that no matter your skill level in fighting games, you’ll be able to enjoy this title when it arrives next year.

Source: GameInformer