Street Fighter 6 Has Revealed Opening Roster For The game

The Tokyo Game Show was full of announcements about Street Fighter 6. There were new reveals of key returning characters; there was talk of the new gameplay features and story mode, as well as the open beta that’ll be happening soon enough. But then, just when you thought there wasn’t more to get, Capcom went overload on their Twitter feed and started dropping all sorts of insights and reveals about the game. First, they showed off things in the training mode, behind the scenes of recreating the character moves, and then, out of nowhere, they revealed the complete roster for the launch of the game next year!

Yep, it’s true, to coincide with the announcement of the “World Tour” mode, Capcom dropped the opening movie for the mode, which highlights the 18 characters that will be available when the game drops. Check out the roster and the video below:

Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.



🌎 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. 🌏 pic.twitter.com/4tcHP3mHIc — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 16, 2022

While the video itself might not be what you were expecting for an opening look at the World Tour mode, it definitely is a bit odd. The real treat here is seeing all the characters from the roster. You have your classics like Ryu, E. Honda, Chun-Li, Zangief, and more, as well as newcomers like Luke and Kimberly. Yes, we know Luke was in the last game, but he was literally the last character put in, so he could be a bridge to this title, ok?

Speaking of which, in the World Tour mode, Luke is going to be your mentor. You’ll create a totally unique character from the ground up and then start training under Luke so you can go eventually learn under the “masters” of the world like Ryu and Chun-Li. As you do, you’ll learn their moves and become a fighter that has an amalgamation of all of their fighting styles to be your own true fighter. Pretty cool, huh?

Plus, there will be a “Battle Hub” that you’ll go to with your avatar character and have fun interacting with other players, battling them, doing tournaments, and more. Oh, and apparently, you might be able to do a dance party with them, but that’s a bit unconfirmed. It was in the beta video reveal, ok?

Going back to some of the newer reveals, the Training Mode for Street Fighter 6 has been improved so that both newcomers and experienced franchise players can have fun and learn something. They even show the frame rates of attacks so you can better know the numbers and plan around them.

Training Mode in #StreetFighter6 is packed with new features to help both seasoned veterans and beginners alike.



Simple Training Settings makes it easier to practice different situations like anti-airs, whiff punishes, reaction timing, and more. 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/BGbwE0TUVJ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 16, 2022

With all that’s being put into the game, you can see that Capcom isn’t messing around this time. They’re trying to make the best version of their title, and it shows.

Source: Twitter