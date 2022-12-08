God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 33: The Realms at War

After lighting Surtr ablaze and defeating Odin’s two new Valkyrie queens, Kratos and Atreus have insured that Ragnarok would be coming soon. After returning to their friends, God of War Ragnarok‘s final chapter The Path: The Realms at War begins.

The walkthrough below starts once Kratos and Atreus reunite with Mimir after defeating Hrist and Mist and ends at the start of the Thor boss fight.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

More God of War Ragnarok walkthroughs:

| Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter | Part 2: Bjorn Boss Guide | Part 3: Thor Boss Guide | Part 4: Atreus’ Secret | Part 5: Sindri’s House | Part 6: Journey to Nidavellir | Part 7: The Quest for Tyr | Part 8: Search the Mines for Tyr | Part 9: Old Friends | Part 10: Groa’s Secret | Part 11: Alva Boss Guide | Part 12: Ironwood | Part 13: The Lost Sanctuary | Part 14: The Sinkhole | Part 15: Gryla Boss Guide | Part 16: Vanadis Boss Guide | Part 17: The Reckoning | Part 18: Nidhogg Boss Guide | Part 19: Familial Wounds | Part 20: The Runaway | Part 21: Into the Fire | Part 22: The Word of Fate | Part 23: Forging Destiny | Part 24: Unleashing Hel | Part 25: Reunion | Part 26: Garm Boss Guide | Part 27: Creatures of Prophecy | Part 28: Heimdall Boss Guide | Part 29: Unlocking the Mask | Part 30: Hunting for Solace | Part 31: The Summoning | Part 32: Hrist and Mist Boss Guide |

Travel to Tyr’s Temple in Midgard, When Ready

After meeting back up with Mimir, use the mystic gateway in front of you to travel to Midgard. Once you make it, use the elevator on the east side of the Lake of Nine and then walk across the bridge with Freya into your tent on the right.

The Path: The Realms at War

Watch the cutscene where Kratos tells Atreus a story in his tent. Once it’s over, you’ll be in another dream sequence. Follow Faye along the main path, painting her hands as she stops by each tree in the woods. Eventually, you’ll paint the last tree and Faye will speak with Kratos about love and grief.

Sound Gjallarhorn

After that scene is over, you’ll see another where Kratos wakes up and agrees to be the general for the coming fight. Once it’s over, walk into Tyr’s temple and upgrade your gear with Lunda, she’ll give you the Fate Breaker armor set. After suiting up for the fight ahead, head over the light bridge to the west and into the center of Try’s temple.

Walk to the other side of the temple and interact with the stone in the ground. You’ll see a cutscene where Kratos gives a speech about the war and then blows the horn to unite the realms and enter Asgard.

Fight to Reach the War Machines

After the scene, jump down to the ground below and follow Freya along the main path, taking out Einherjar, until you jump down into a large arena-like trench. Fight off the Einherjar and monsters. Once they’re all down, grapple up the wall that points you towards Asgard’s wall.

Continue along the main path with Freya until you enter an arena with an ogre and a large Einherjar with a scythe. After taking out all of the enemies, use your blades to pull down a rock wall on the right side of the arena. Climb up the ledge and continue forward until you have to scooch across a wall over the water.

Meet back up with Atreus and watch the cutscene where the group comes up with new plans. Once the scene is over, continue forward, fighting more Einherjar until a dragon lands on a broken pedestal across the river. It’ll start blasting you with fire so use your spear to destroy the golden symbol at the base of the pillar.

After the dragon is dealt with cross the water over the rubble and continue along the main path until meeting up with Sindri. He’ll say that the dwarves aren’t coming so continue along until you see a cutscene where Ragnarok finally appears and Sindri destroys the war machines

The Realms at War

Once the scene is over, you’ll be playing as Atreus. Jump down into the area below and take out the Einherjar that attack you. Once they’re all down, meet Sindri on the opposite side of the arena near some downed rocks. After being blasted through the rocks, Atreus will transform into a bear. Take out the Einherjar and climb up the rocks on the far side of the arena.

Climb towards the wall and you’ll be confronted by Thrud. After the scene is over, mash R2 to shoot a hole in Asgards’s wall. You’ll see another cutscene of the wall coming down.

Find Odin

Once the scene is over, you’ll be playing as Kratos again. Push forward into Asgard until you jump down into an arena. Fight off the Einherjar and then jump across the gap in the ground on the far side of the arena. Continue forward and you’ll find yourself in another arena.

Fight through the Einherjar and then continue along the main path, fighting off Einherjar and their monsters until a cutscene starts where Thor attacks Kratos.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Best Runic Attacks