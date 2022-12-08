The Callisto Protocol: How to Defeat Captain Ferris | Final Boss Guide

The final boss in The Callisto Protocol has two difficult phases. Knowing the distinct strategy for each is vital to seeing the game's ending.

There aren’t too many bosses in The Callisto Protocol — especially not by survival horror standards — but the ones who do show up aren’t afraid to hit hard. This is true about the challenging final boss in The Callisto Protocol.

At the end of the game, Captain Ferris (played by Star Wars actor Sam Witwer) makes a return as a powerful, deformed monster. In keeping with horror game tradition, this last boss has two phases, transforming into something no longer resembling human. This is true with Ferris and Alpha, the two phase final boss of The Callisto Protocol. Here’s how to use all your tools to finish off the game’s final challenge.

How To Beat Captain Ferris – Final Boss Phase 1

You’ll want to be defensive in the first stage of this fight against the mutated Ferris. He is big but will come at you fast. You’ll need to use the dodge mechanics to their full extent to avoid Ferris’s long combo of punches. After his combos finish it is time to strike back with your baton. The only way to begin damaging Ferris to to use your melee combos.

These counterattacks will give you opportunities to pull off your counter gun shots. It is best to have the Hand Cannon equipped for this part of the fight for this reason. Rinse and repeat this countering pattern and you’ll soon reach Ferris’s transformation.

How to Beat Alpha – Final Boss Phase 2

Alpha is a hulking mass with a biological shield that blocks its weak point — the disgusting face of the beast. Alpha will attack you with a side swipe that is a one hit kill. The other attack the boss has will be to shoot projectiles at you from afar. Make sure to always be holding the left stick in a direction to dodge when you are up close. Otherwise, if you need to reload or heal, keep your distance.

Use your Riot Gun to chip away at Alpha’s shield and it will eventually shatter. Deal enough damage to Alpha’s head and the boss will stagger and let out a roar/. Now, run to the pillars at the edge of the arena and take cover. There will be more enemies that you will want to take out with whichever weapon you like most. Just save your shotgun ammo.

After you defeat the mob of regular enemies you have a little bit of time to heal if need be. Now you just have to repeat the process of avoiding attacks and shooting Alpha with the Riot Gun in order to take it down for good. Once you do this, you’ll see the ending of The Callisto Protocol and learn of Jacob Lee’s fate.