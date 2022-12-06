The Callisto Protocol: How to Get the Implant Bios in Chapter 6

Once upon a time, the moon Callisto was home to a mining colony. Now Black Iron Prison sits atop the ruins where that colony used to be, and Jacob’s unplanned detour at the end of Chapter 5 has brought him and Dani into the wreckage. You’d hope this would mean there are fewer biophages to deal with. You’d be wrong.

Here’s where to find the handful of audio logs in Chapter 6 of The Callisto Protocol: “Below.”

The Callisto Protocol, Chapter 6: All Audio Logs/Implant Bios

The particular type of biophage that inhabits the old mines is blind, as you’ll see in Jacob’s first encounter with them. They’re remarkably easy to sneak up to or around, but if you touch them or they hear a gunshot, they’re hard to put down.

On the plus side, they’re easy to take out with stealth kills. Dispatch 5 blind biophages with a shiv to the dome over the course of Chapters 6 and 7 and you’ll unlock the Giving Back trophy/achievement.

Dr. Sheehan Yune #1: Field Log #1

After the introductory part of the stage, you’ll get dumped into the mining tunnels without Dani. Escape the first room and drop off the ledge to find Yune’s first audio log on the table in front of you.

Dr. Sheehan Yune #2: Field Log #2

This is a little tricky to describe, as there aren’t many landmarks in the area. Once you’ve gotten through the first leg of the old mining tunnels, you’ll emerge into a second big transit junction with four blind biophages on patrol.

Past them, you’ll find a hallway with a collapsed ceiling. Yune’s second audio log is in that hallway, opposite the collapse.

Dr. Sheehan Yune #3: Field Log #3

Right after you open the locked door to the power tunnels, there’s an easy-to-miss side hall directly ahead of you. Look for the Hard Hat Area sign. It may be easier to spot once the power’s back on.

The late Dr. Yune is at the end of the side hall with a resource chest.

Yannick Sage #1: Secret Room 2

When you reach the reactor control room, there’s a crack in the wall outside that, unlike some you’ve seen so far in this chapter, can be crawled through.

Past it, you can drop down into an exceedingly gross hidden area that isn’t quite as complex as it looks. Follow it to its end to find another secret boardroom. While its door is sealed, you can use the hole in the wall next to it to enter the room. Here, you’ll find one of the head traps; a chest full of resources; a bunch of Callisto Credits; and Yannick Sage’s first audio log, on the glass table in the back.

This is (unconfirmed) the second area you need to discover to unlock the Commonality trophy/achievement.

Arden Jeddha #1: Arcas Evacuation

The last CORE implant in “Below” is found at just about the last possible moment before the end of the chapter. After you survive your trip on the freight platform, disembark and look for Jeddha’s corpse on the floor by the exit door. He’s not particularly hidden, but he does blend in with the floor, so it can be hard to spot the corpse unless your brightness is way up.