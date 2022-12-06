The Dangers in My Heart Anime Trailer Revealed, April 2023 Premiere

A new trailer and key visual for The Dangers in My Heart anime series were revealed on Monday along with staff and cast info. Studio Shin-Ei Animation will be handling the animation for the series that is set to air in April 2023, making it their studio’s first announced series of the upcoming year. The anime is based on the manga written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai.

The Dangers in My Heart Staff

Hiroaki Akagi will be directing the series, making it his first announced series of 2023 that he’ll be directing. Akagi is most known for directing the hit series Teasing Master Takagi-san and other notable anime such as A Couple of Cuckoos, Combatants Will Be Dispatched! and Those Snow White Notes. He will be joined by Jukki Hanada, who is handling the series composition and script for the series. Hanada is widely known for handling the series composition of some of the biggest names in anime, including Steins;Gate, No Game No Life, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!, A Place Further Than The Universe, and Beyond the Boundary.

Masato Katsumata will be in charge of the character designs for The Dangers in My Heart while Kensuke Ushio will be composing the music for the series. Katsumata handled the character designs for both the second season of The Quintessential Quintuplets and the recently released movie for the series as well. Meanwhile, Ushio has composed music for big name titles such as A Silent Voice (movie), Devilman Crybaby, and Japan Sinks 2020. He has also composed the music for the current airing series Chainsaw Man and is handling the music for the upcoming sci-fi anime series Heavenly Delusion.

The Dangers in My Heart Cast

Shun Horie, most known for his role as Kazuya Kinoshita from the anime Rent-A-Girlfriend, will be voicing the main role of Kyotaro Ichikawa. Other voice acting roles of his include Hacker from Akudama Drive, Haru from Tribe Nine, and most recently, George Glooman in Spy x Family Part 2. He will be joined by Hina Yomiya, who will be voicing Anna Yamada, the main female protagonist of the series. Yomiya recently voiced the role of Shinju Inui in the hit rom-com series My Dress-Up Darling. She was also the voice Sakurako Mikage in When Will Ayumu Make His Move? and Ginny from The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody.

Series Synopsis

Kyotaro Ichikawa, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school’s social ladder, secretly believes he’s the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates’ peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro’s not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be…and it turns out Anna’s a bit odd herself! (Synopsis by Seven Seas Entertainment)

