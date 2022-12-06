Microsoft Patent Shows A New Xbox Controller Design

Microsoft’s Xbox controllers have not dramatically changed in a good while. Since the release of the Xbox 360, the same format has more or less been used. But that doesn’t mean there is no room for innovation. It looks like Microsoft might be changing up the Xbox controller in the future. A recent patent was uncovered showcasing a slight tweak to the controller, which could play a role in showcasing just where the controller is paired.

Lately, we’ve seen a big move from Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass has allowed players to enjoy a massive collection of games for one monthly fee. But that’s not all. Another move that Microsoft made for the Xbox brand is providing cloud gaming. If you have a stable connection, you can stream video games, albeit with lower resolution, to various devices alongside your console. This eliminates the need to download the games and could provide a chance to try a title out. Likewise, streaming could be beneficial if you don’t want to lose out on more storage space.

Then there’s the chance to take games on the go with smartphone devices. Streaming might still have a ways to go, but Microsoft is apparently considering cloud gaming with their controllers. The patent discovered an LCD display located on the controller, which would push the Xbox button further down. This display, according to the patent, would help indicate if the controller is paired to an Xbox console or through cloud gaming. That would allow players to change the controller pairing on the fly.

But then there’s the chance that this display could be used for other areas while gaming. Perhaps certain games will highlight an aspect of the title within the display, but that’s just speculation. Either way, the display screen would be small since it doesn’t look like the controller would increase in size. Then again, there’s always the chance this patent will never come to fruition. We see patents all the time that never fully materialize into an actual product.

With this patent, we’re just getting a look into an area that the team over at Xbox is considering and could potentially bring into the marketplace. This may be one design the team over at Xbox is considering. After all, they might want to bring out another competitive controller against Sony’s DualSense. If that’s the case, the screen display might just be one piece of a new controller design project. For now, only time will tell just what Xbox has in store for its controller lineup.

Source