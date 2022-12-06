Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Tips For Building Friendships With Heroes

Having good friendships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a key point to helping out in battles and missions. Today we will be going over easy ways to get your bonds with each hero up when you aren’t doing missions. Not to mention how this gives a deeper and more connected feel to the game by feeling close to each hero. Now, let’s get into how to bond with your favorite heroes.
More News On Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Blade
Loves (+7)
-Fishing
-Have a Drink
-Meditation
-Working Out
-Have a Drink
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Painting
-Picnic
-Playing Cards
-Reading by the Fire
-Pool Lounging
-Playing Video Games
-Exploring the Grounds
Dislikes (0)
-Stargazing
-Watching a Movie
-Deep Conversation
Captain America
Loves (+7)
-Deep Conversation
-Playing Cards
-Working Out
-Reading by The Fire
-Playing Cards
Likes (+5)
-Stargazing
-Watching a Movie
-Meditation
-Fishing
-Exploring the Grounds
Dislikes (+0)
-Playing Video Games
-Pool Lounging
-Have a Drink
Captain Marvel
Loves (+7)
-Picnic
-Reading by the Fire
-Stargazing
-Working Out
-Playing Cards
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Painting
-Pool Lounging
-Play Video Games
-Have a Drink
-Deep Conversation
-Exploring the Grounds
Dislikes (+0)
-Fishing
-Meditation
-Watching a Movie
Doctor Strange
Loves (+7)
-Deep Conversation
-Exploring the Grounds
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Meditation
-Reading by the Fire
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Fishing
-Have a Drink
-Painting
-Picnic
-Playing Cards
-Watching a Movie
-Stargazing
Dislikes (+0)
-Playing Video Games
-Pool Lounging
-Working Out
Ghost Rider
Loves (+7)
-Fishing
-Playing Video Games
-Pool Lounging
-Watching a Movie
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Deep Conversation
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Have a Drink
-Painting
-Picnic
-Stargazing
-Working Out
-Playing Cards
Dislikes (+0)
-Exploring the Grounds
-Meditation
-Reading by the Fire
Iron Man
Loves (+7)
-Picnic
-Playing Cards
-Playing Video Games
-Reading by the Fire
-Pool Lounging
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Deep Conversation
-Fishing
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Painting
-Stargazing
-Watching a Movie
-Working Out
Dislikes (+0)
-Exploring the Grounds
-Have a Drink
-Meditation
Magik
Loves (+7)
-Painting
-Meditation
-Stargazing
-Have a Drink
-Reading by the Fire
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Exploring the Grounds
-Fishing
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Picnic
-Playing Cards
-Pool Lounging
-Watching a Movie
Dislikes (+0)
-Playing Video Games
-Working Out
-Deep Conversation
Nico
Loves (+7)
-Picnic
-Pool Lounging
-Watching a Movie
-Stargazing
-Deep Conversation
Likes (+5)
-Bird Watching
-Exploring the Grounds
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Have a Drink
-Meditation
-Painting
-Playing Cards
-Reading by the Fire
Dislikes (+0)
-Fishing
-Playing Video Games
-Working Out
Spider-Man
Loves (+7)
-Bird Watching
-Deep Conversation
-Foraging for Mushrooms
-Painting
-Picnic
-Playing Video Games
-Watching a Movie
-Stargazing
Likes (+5)
-Fishing
-Have a Drink
-Pool Lounging
-Reading by the Fire
-Working Out
Dislikes (+0)
-Exploring the Grounds
-Meditation
-Playing Cards
Scarlet Witch
Loves (+7)
-Pool Lounging
-Deep Conversation
-Reading by the Fire
-Meditation
-Exploring the Grounds
Likes (+5)
-Stargazing
-Have a Drink
-Watching Movies
-Playing Cards
-Fishing
Dislikes (+0)
-Playing Video Games
-Working Out
A Few Gifts to Help out
Gifting is something that’s popular in many games, and you can do it in Marvel’s Midnight Suns! Here’s a list of good gifts to give each hero.
Blade – The Unauthorized Biography of Captain Marvel
Captain America – Snack Box (Premium MREs)
Captain Marvel – Candle (Jet Fuel)
Dr. Strange – Dealing with Difficult Coworkers
Ghost Rider – Serenity – Calming You Inner Demon
Iron Man – Tales of Suspense #39
Magik – Snack Box (World’s Grossest Candy)
Nico – Dark Beauty: A Gothic Coloring Book
Scarlet Witch – Music Box (On the Slopes of Wundagore)
Spider-Man – Music Box (Face it Tiger)
Wolverine – Snack Box (Root Beers of Canada)
Tip about Gift
The Gift Part you can use something related to think if they will like.
For example if Scarlet Witch loves Reading by the Fire She will love a Book as gift.
We really hope that all of these tips help you better your relationships with all your heroes. Be sure to stay tuned for even more guides for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.