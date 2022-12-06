Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Tips For Building Friendships With Heroes

Having good friendships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a key point to helping out in battles and missions. Today we will be going over easy ways to get your bonds with each hero up when you aren’t doing missions. Not to mention how this gives a deeper and more connected feel to the game by feeling close to each hero. Now, let’s get into how to bond with your favorite heroes.

Blade

Loves (+7)

-Fishing

-Have a Drink

-Meditation

-Working Out

-Have a Drink

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Painting

-Picnic

-Playing Cards

-Reading by the Fire

-Pool Lounging

-Playing Video Games

-Exploring the Grounds

Dislikes (0)

-Stargazing

-Watching a Movie

-Deep Conversation

Captain America

Loves (+7)

-Deep Conversation

-Playing Cards

-Working Out

-Reading by The Fire

-Playing Cards

Likes (+5)

-Stargazing

-Watching a Movie

-Meditation

-Fishing

-Exploring the Grounds

Dislikes (+0)

-Playing Video Games

-Pool Lounging

-Have a Drink

Captain Marvel

Loves (+7)

-Picnic

-Reading by the Fire

-Stargazing

-Working Out

-Playing Cards

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Painting

-Pool Lounging

-Play Video Games

-Have a Drink

-Deep Conversation

-Exploring the Grounds

Dislikes (+0)

-Fishing

-Meditation

-Watching a Movie

Doctor Strange

Loves (+7)

-Deep Conversation

-Exploring the Grounds

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Meditation

-Reading by the Fire

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Fishing

-Have a Drink

-Painting

-Picnic

-Playing Cards

-Watching a Movie

-Stargazing

Dislikes (+0)

-Playing Video Games

-Pool Lounging

-Working Out

Ghost Rider

Loves (+7)

-Fishing

-Playing Video Games

-Pool Lounging

-Watching a Movie

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Deep Conversation

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Have a Drink

-Painting

-Picnic

-Stargazing

-Working Out

-Playing Cards

Dislikes (+0)

-Exploring the Grounds

-Meditation

-Reading by the Fire

Iron Man

Loves (+7)

-Picnic

-Playing Cards

-Playing Video Games

-Reading by the Fire

-Pool Lounging

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Deep Conversation

-Fishing

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Painting

-Stargazing

-Watching a Movie

-Working Out

Dislikes (+0)

-Exploring the Grounds

-Have a Drink

-Meditation

Magik

Loves (+7)

-Painting

-Meditation

-Stargazing

-Have a Drink

-Reading by the Fire

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Exploring the Grounds

-Fishing

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Picnic

-Playing Cards

-Pool Lounging

-Watching a Movie

Dislikes (+0)

-Playing Video Games

-Working Out

-Deep Conversation

Nico

Loves (+7)

-Picnic

-Pool Lounging

-Watching a Movie

-Stargazing

-Deep Conversation

Likes (+5)

-Bird Watching

-Exploring the Grounds

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Have a Drink

-Meditation

-Painting

-Playing Cards

-Reading by the Fire

Dislikes (+0)

-Fishing

-Playing Video Games

-Working Out

Spider-Man

Loves (+7)

-Bird Watching

-Deep Conversation

-Foraging for Mushrooms

-Painting

-Picnic

-Playing Video Games

-Watching a Movie

-Stargazing

Likes (+5)

-Fishing

-Have a Drink

-Pool Lounging

-Reading by the Fire

-Working Out

Dislikes (+0)

-Exploring the Grounds

-Meditation

-Playing Cards

Scarlet Witch

Loves (+7)

-Pool Lounging

-Deep Conversation

-Reading by the Fire

-Meditation

-Exploring the Grounds

Likes (+5)

-Stargazing

-Have a Drink

-Watching Movies

-Playing Cards

-Fishing

Dislikes (+0)

-Playing Video Games

-Working Out

A Few Gifts to Help out

Gifting is something that’s popular in many games, and you can do it in Marvel’s Midnight Suns! Here’s a list of good gifts to give each hero.

Blade – The Unauthorized Biography of Captain Marvel

Captain America – Snack Box (Premium MREs)

Captain Marvel – Candle (Jet Fuel)

Dr. Strange – Dealing with Difficult Coworkers

Ghost Rider – Serenity – Calming You Inner Demon

Iron Man – Tales of Suspense #39

Magik – Snack Box (World’s Grossest Candy)

Nico – Dark Beauty: A Gothic Coloring Book

Scarlet Witch – Music Box (On the Slopes of Wundagore)

Spider-Man – Music Box (Face it Tiger)

Wolverine – Snack Box (Root Beers of Canada)

Tip about Gift

The Gift Part you can use something related to think if they will like.

For example if Scarlet Witch loves Reading by the Fire She will love a Book as gift.

We really hope that all of these tips help you better your relationships with all your heroes. Be sure to stay tuned for even more guides for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.