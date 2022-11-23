Blade Receives New Animated Prequel Short for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel and developer Firaxis have released a new animated prequel short for their highly anticipated tactical turn-based strategy game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. These prequel shorts are nothing short of amazing, with whole action set pieces, an incredible art style, and some lore about the characters before they join the Midnight Suns team.

This time around, viewers are treated to Blade. Iconic in Marvel history, Blade is known for being a total badass, with his sword, quick fight style, and his shades. The animated short, which is about five minutes long, gives viewers a good look at Blade in all his awesome glory. We see him taking out demons in style as well as how the Caretaker manages to recruit Blade to the Midnight Suns team.

For those who are unaware of Midnight Suns, players will create their own heroes, given the title as the Hunter, and will join the vast cast of Marvel heroes to help stop the Mother of Demons. The game is being developed by Firaxis, most notably known for the XCOM series. As the Hunter, you will level up other others, go on missions, and explore the Abbey in your free time. The trailer showcases the threat of the Mother of Demons and it is no easy enemy, even if you have Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange are in your party. The game has an interesting hook that throws players into the Marvel universe, but gives players the chance to create their own hero and fight alongside iconic characters.

Check out the brand new prequel short for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which focuses on Blade down below:

In related news, Marvel and Firaxis released another trailer that was more focused on the gameplay aspect of the game. Titled Welcome to the Abbey, viewers are shown the game’s world in action and how they will interact with the iconic heroes at the home base, The Abbey. We see in the trailer that the castle is sprawling with locations for you to explore, a library, a War Room, some common areas to chill, and of course the forge. Make sure you check out the Abbey trailer right here!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC. The Switch version won’t release until a later date. You can pre-order now where games are sold or purchase the game on its release date of December 2.

