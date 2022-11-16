Marvel’s Midnight Suns Receive Welcome to the Abbey Trailer Introducing the Homebase

Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated superhero title — Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Titled Welcome to the Abbey, viewers are shown the game’s world in action and how they will interact with the iconic heroes at the home base, The Abbey.

We see in the trailer that the castle is sprawling with locations for you to explore, a library, a War Room, some common areas to chill, and of course the forge. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, players will create their own heroes, given the title as the Hunter, and will join the vast cast of Marvel heroes to help stop the Mother of Demons. The game is being developed by Firaxis, most notably known for the XCOM series. Yes, that means Midnight Suns will be a turned-based tactical RPG. The developers discussed in the past how the gameplay works, as it is a little different than the XCOM series.

As the Hunter, you will level up other others, go on missions, and explore the Abbey in your free time. The trailer showcases the threat of the Mother of Demons and it is no easy enemy, even if you have Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange are in your party. This is where leveling up, getting stronger characters, and thinking carefully comes into play. Midnight Suns is going to be a very interesting game for the community as it will have players thinking more strategically and tactically than other beat ’em-up titles.

Check out the brand new Marvel’s Midnight Suns “Welcome to the Abbey” trailer down below:

2K Games have been releasing a ton of great character trailers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We saw a trailer showcasing The Wolverine, Captain America, and many more. The game has been pushed up so we are rapidly approaching the official release of the game in early Decemeber. The wait for the game is almost over and fans are eager to jump into the highly anticipated tactical RPG. If you’re interested in learning more about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, make sure to check out our dedicated page which is filled with a ton of great articles discussing the game!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC. The Switch version won’t release until a later date. You can pre-order now where games are sold or purchase the game on its release date of December 2.

