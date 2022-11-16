Bethesda Responds To Mick Gordon’s DOOM Eternal Claims

The battle between id Software, and Mick Gordon, the DOOM franchise’s recent but now departed composer. Last week, more than a year after statements made by id Software’s Marty Stratton discussing the nature of the working relationship between both sides, Gordon responded with a monster response clocking in at over 70,000 words in length and an hour-long read. It was comprehensive and had resulted in many onlookers siding with Gordon’s side of the argument, but today Bethesda, the parent company of id Software, and DOOM Eternal‘s publisher has responded, and they too have been extremely direct.

The publisher has taken to Twitter to respond to the comments made by Gordon, and they’ve done so in a concise, but decisive fashion, saying,

The recent post by Mick Gordon both mischaracterised and misrepresented the team at id Software, the development of DOOM Eternal, Marty Stratton, and Chad Mossholder with a one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship. We are aware of all the details and history in this matter and unequivocally support Marty, Chad, and the team at id Software. We reject the distortion of the truth and selective presentation of incomplete “facts.” We stand ready with full and complete documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate venue as needed.

The Bethesda post continued on to address harassment that Stratton and Mossholder had received throughout the duration of this matter, continuing on to say,

THe statements posted online have incited harassment and threats of violence against Marty, Chad, and the id Software team. Any threats or harassment directed towards members of our teams will be met with swift and appropriate action to protect their heath and safety. We remain incredibly proud of id’s previous collaborations with Mick Gordon and ask that fans refrain from reaching conclusions based on his account and, more importantly, from attaching any of the individuals mentioned on either side, including Marty, Chad, or Mick.



It seems like this battle between the two parties won’t be dying down anytime soon, however, the one thing we should all be striving for is respect being shown to everyone on both sides of the conflict. You can only imagine that at this point, legal teams may get involved to negotiate a deal between Gordon and Bethesda/id, otherwise a heated legal battle may soon play out. We hope that for both sides that a peaceful resolution can be found, and that it doesn’t get as bloody as the subject matter at the centre of the debate.

