Dead Island 2 Gameplay Overview Trailer Welcomes Players To Hell-A

For fans that have been waiting on Dead Island 2, the wait is nearing its end. Finally, after a slew of delays and even exchanging hands of development studios, we have a release date for the sequel to 2011’s Dead Island. April 28, 2023, will deliver fans another gore-filled zombie action RPG with the setting based in the decaying city of Los Angeles. Today, a brand new trailer debuts showcasing the Dead Island 2 gameplay along with a bit of live-action narrative for players to watch through.

The trailer gameplay is a bit brief, so don’t expect anything too substantial here. Instead, the game footage showcased a bit of melee and gunplay mechanics. Overall, the developers stressed the fact that there is a wide array of weaponry to uncover throughout your time in Los Angeles. Players can pick up everything from melee weapons to guns. But if you still don’t find the power of any one particular weapon to be of use, then there are also some DIY projects waiting for you. Just like with the original Dead Island, some weapons can be tweaked and deliver an even more decisive blow against an enemy.

Enemies will also vary here too. You’ll have bigger foes, intelligent zombies to even noisy zombies, that will attract more into your immediate proximity. Fortunately, there is one more attribute you can make use of within your arsenal. It looks like being infected has some advantages, as you can unleash that inner zombie and deliver an onslaught of deadly attacks. But we’re still waiting to hear more information about what exactly this ability will offer when triggered.

As mentioned, Dead Island 2 is releasing on April 28, 2023, but you can pre-order a copy of the game today. By pre-ordering the game, you’ll receive the Banoi Baseball Bat and Banoi War Club weapons. Then there’s also the HELL-A Edition of the game, which includes the expansion pass, exclusive steelbook, a map of the in-game Venice Beach, Dead Island 2 pins and patches, a set of exclusive slayer tarot cards, and a selection of weapons. Those weapons are Sam B’s Pistol, Abuela’s Ashes Mace, the Eye Opener, and Homewrecker. Additionally, we get a premium collector’s figure which you can see in the video below.

Again, Dead Island 2 launches on April 28, 2023. When it does finally release into the marketplace, you can find it for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for the game in the video embedded above.

