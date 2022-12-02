Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Connected To Insomniac’s Spider-Man Game?

For a long time, there wasn’t a reason to “connect universes” outside of direct spinoffs. But then, with the arrival and success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people realized how useful they could be. As such, many companies went for the idea of integrated universes, with mixed success. The video game universe doesn’t have as many overt “connected games” as you might think, including in the superhero space. Only a few titles have directly connected with one another when they star other characters. So why do people believe Marvel’s Midnight Suns is related to the Spider-Man title that Insomniac made?

That would be because of a voice actor you are likely familiar with, Yuri Lowenthal. Yuri is the voice of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the Insomniac title. So many have wondered if this is like a Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League situation where the story continues on from another game but doesn’t have the same feel as the previous one.

Sadly, that’s not the case. Marvel Games has said in the past that they’re fine not having an MCU-like thing going on with their gaming titles. What this can be defined as is a case of a person “continuing the role” that they were born to play. Yuri has played Spider-Man in multiple titles now. The new game from Firaxis that came out today, the Insomniac titles, and even Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3! In short, game devs like Yuri Lowenthal’s voice and think he makes a great Spider-Man. So they’ll keep using him until the voice needs to be changed.

Marvel Games apparently has no issues with it, as he keeps getting cast across different genres as the characters.

What many people want to know, though, is what we’re going to see Yuri/Spider-Man go through in the next Insomniac title. Details on the highly-anticipated game have been scarce since its official announcement. We know that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will team up in this game versus their previous solo adventures. We also know that Venom will arrive. But aside from that, we know pretty much nothing.

There have been rumors that new gameplay footage or story details would be unveiled soon, but that hasn’t happened yet. Many hope everything is going okay with the games, as they were great when they came out on console and equally great on PC. However, fans want more, and that includes more Yuri Lowenthal.

Source: ComicBook.com