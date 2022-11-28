Venom Voice Actor Tony Todd Hints At “Big” Spider-Man 2 News Coming

It may finally be time for the black spandex guy to step out of the shadows.

Tony Todd, who is voicing Venom in the upcoming PlayStation game Spider-Man 2, has dropped huge hints that news about the game is coming tomorrow.

On Twitter, Tony simply posted the words: “Big creative news, dropping tomorrow. Stay Tuned!!!” To corroborate what everyone is thinking without directly saying it, Tony has been liking replies to this tweet mentioning or hinting at Spider-Man 2. He also retweeted a tweet that had a clip from the Venom reveal trailer for the same game.

All the way back in September 9, 2021, Sony revealed the game, as well as confirming that Venom would be in the game, and voiced by Tony Todd. They also announced a vague planned release window, for the year 2023.

Tony Todd, himself, is of course a slasher film icon. While he started his career as Sgt Warren in 1986 anti-war film Platoon, he is best known for playing the urban myth made real in 1992’s Candyman. Todd’s work in film and TV is extensive, however he also has a rich history in video games as a voice actor.

That started in 1998, when he reprised his role of Kurn, Worf’s brother, in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Klingon Honor Guard. Other major roles include doing voices for the Vortigaunts (seriously) in Half-Life Episode Two, Admiral Tommy Briggs in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and Doctor Rogers in Back 4 Blood.

Todd also isn’t a stranger to comic book characters, having played some deep cut characters such as DC’s Astaroth in Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Milestone franchise character Icon in Young Justice, Flash super villain Zoom in The Flash, and Scare Glow in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Notably, Todd actually revealed he was retiring from acting in March 5, 2022, but he still had multiple acting projects releasing after the fact. Of course, that included Spider-Man 2.

As you may already know, Insomniac Games and Sony have been unusually quiet about the production of Spider-Man 2 for over a year now since its announcement. Insomniac most recently discreetly confirmed that the game is doing good progress, and they’re still working on the game, including when they would make any reveals.

And so, Tony’s tweet suggests that Insomniac Games is finally ready to make some reveals and start the hype train for Spider-Man 2. Following the recent release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, it’s about time Spider-Man fans had something to look forward to on Sony’s platforms.

Source: Twitter via Reddit