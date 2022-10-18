Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is Still On Track For 2023

Insomniac Games has been a productive first-party developer for Sony Interactive Entertainment over the last few years. The studio released the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man back in 2018, and then followed this up with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart just a few years later. Last year, during a PlayStation Showcase, it was revealed that the studio is currently working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as Marvel’s Wolverine. However, aside from the exciting reveal trailer for the game, fans have seen nothing of Spider-Man 2 since that presentation, so it would be natural to feel a bit concerned about how development is going for the latest web-head adventure. Now, Insomniac has confirmed that it is making solid progress and believes it will still be able to release the game in 2023.

After a Twitter user mentioned their concerns about the game being delayed, Insomniac directly responded to the player to let them know what was going on. The team responded by saying, “Don’t [worry]. We’re making good progress and it’s still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination.”

There have been rumors regarding a potential PlayStation Showcase in the near future, and if these do turn out to be true then there is a good likelihood that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would make an appearance. However, until any official confirmation, it appears that fans of the web crawler will need to remain patient until both Sony and Insomniac are ready to share more about the much-anticipated sequel.

In the meantime, fans of the Spider-Man games have been able to enjoy them in a new light thanks to the recent port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC. The game comes with a host of new enhancements to take advantage of powerful PC hardware, and it also lets players go wild with some hilarious mods for the game. Elsewhere, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on PC on November 18, and this port is being developed by both Insomniac and Nixxes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently slated to be released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2023. The first trailer for the game features both Spider-Men, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales, teaming up to take down a criminal threat. This is followed up by the reveal of the prominent Spider-Man villain, Venom. Venom will be played by Tony Todd, who is most well-known for his role as Candyman, and the actor has said that the sequel will be a massive game. At this point, we do not know what role Venom will have to play in the sequel, but as the character has traditionally been a villain we would not be surprised if he fights against the heroes for at least part of the adventure.

