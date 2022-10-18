Tunic: How to Use Coins | Wishing Well Guide

Though you'll come across many strange items across your journey through Tunic, one of the most baffling is the golden coin.

Tunic is just a wonderful little puzzle box of a game. Heavily inspired by the “wander the map and figure out what you’re doing” game design of the original The Legend of Zelda, and with a healthy dollop of Dark Souls, Tunic is a deliberately obscure game that will have you thumbing through its digital manual, trying to decipher its weird, made-up language, and probably even wondering what your fox is even after in this fantasy land.

However, more importantly, Tunic also takes a lot of time and effort to figure out how to even play it. From collectible cards with no titles to gauges in your menu, this game is brimming with things that you need to figure out how to do and items that you may not even know how to use, like the Golden Coins you’ll find scattered across the map.

How to Use Golden Coins and Wishing Wells in Tunic

You’ll find up to 15 Golden Coins spread out over your adventure through the world of Tunic. However, unlike most items in the game that can be figured out through a bit of trial and error or intuitive game design, the Golden Coin remains a mysterious item all the same. Assigning it to a button doesn’t really help matters either, as your friendly little fox simply flips the coin and puts it away while your coin count stays the same.

To solve the bewildering purpose of this item, though, all you need to do is find one of the many wishing wells spread out across the Overworld. Doing so will allow you to toss in one of your coins and make a wish. Furthermore, you’ll earn a trophy or achievement for doing so. However, if you keep lobbing coins into the wishing well, you’ll start to receive little dotted line frames as rewards as well.

While it might take a second for you to notice when you return to your menu, these are actually additional accessory slots where you can place the Ability Cards you’ve found so far in hopes of bolstering your fox’s strength or stamina. You can earn an additional four accessory slots by using all 15 coins, as well as yet another trophy/achievement.

To make things even easier for this trophy, you don’t even need to find them all in one playthrough, either, as any coins found will carry over to New Game +. This also means that, luckily, this second trophy is not missable either. Finally, for the easiest wishing well location to find, head southeast from the main save point on the map, and you’ll find it by the first big gate you opened at the start of the game.