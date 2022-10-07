Tunic: Where to Find the Shield

Tunic doesn’t exactly give players much to go on as they begin their adventure. With only the lost pages of an instruction guide, the occasional visual cue, and their intuition to guide them, gamers have to really explore the world of Tunic with painstaking precision in order to advance. While you’ll track down a sword pretty early on in the East Forest, the shield can be a little more elusive, which is why we’re going to tell you exactly how to get your hands on it.

More Tunic Guides:

How to Dodge Properly – How to Easily Kill Enemies – How to Beat the Garden Knight

How to Get the Shield in Tunic

As we mentioned above, you’re going to need to get the sword before you can get the shield. Once you’ve got the sword, though, you’re going to want to slash through the shrubs and climb down the ladder. At the bottom, you’ll see a golden door on The Old House. That’s where the shield is located, but first, you need to get the key that unlocks that door. Head to the left and battle your way through a few enemies until you find two ramps that take you down a level.

At the bottom of the second ramp, head south, where you’ll find a few more enemies to defeat and an instruction booklet page that appears to be unreachable. Ignore that for now and head down the two flights of stairs, where you’ll find a standard red-cloaked enemy as well as one of the larger green-cloaked enemies.

You should know by now how to deal with the former, but the latter can be tricky. If he gives you trouble, try buying some dynamite from the windmill to take him out in a hurry. Once you’ve defeated both enemies, just grab the golden key and take it back to where we started at the door of the Old House. The key will unlock the residence and allow you to go inside. There’s nothing in the first room, so simply head through the door in the back.

Next, cross the makeshift bridge, and you’ll find the shield waiting for you on the ground, as well as a lever that opens up a new pathway. With the shield in tow, you can now block all kinds of attacks, including the spear attacks of those green-cloaked baddies and the deadly laser fire of the turret enemies. Be sure to note that blocking consumes stamina as well, so you can’t do it indefinitely, but it will give you a major edge in combat. Either way, now that you’ve got the sword and shield, you can be a proper knight and explore the world of Tunic much more safely.