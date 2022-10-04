Tunic: How to Dodge Properly | Evasion Guide

Tunic has to have one of the most novel ideas for an indie game in years. Though on its surface, the game is clearly borrowing liberally from The Legend of Zelda series and a variety of soul-likes, the central conceit of Tunic sets it apart in some very unique ways. Essentially, playing this game is like playing a Japanese import. Most of the dialogue is completely unreadable, and in-game tips are also written in a nonsense language, meaning you have to infer what to do based on visual cues.

It makes for a fascinating gameplay experience and a game that will surely be in competition for the next installment of The Game Awards. However, if you happen to be new to Tunic, you might find yourself wondering what you’re doing right or wrong. It’s a natural thought to have, as early on, much of the gameplay is just the player experimenting with what works and what doesn’t.

This can be particularly annoying in combat, as enemies seem to be way overpowered almost from the jump, and their attacks can be hard to dodge. Fear not, though. We’re going to teach you the secret to dodging properly in Tunic and save you a lot of wasted time and headaches. So, without further ado, read on to learn how to effectively dodge in Tunic.

How To Dodge Properly in Tunic

If you’re just getting started in Tunic, you’ve probably already noticed the pages of a digital instruction booklet for the game that you’ve been collecting. While one of these pages will inevitably explain the idiosyncracies of dodging to you, we thought we’d save you the trouble and just tell you how evasion works in the game.

First of all, you can dodge through attacks. Early on, you might be thinking that you need to avoid being hit by dodging away, and this causes a lot of complications in combat. Luckily, you can actually roll right through attacks, saving yourself a lot of wasted stamina in battle. The trick to it is to watch the dust and dirt that erupt from the ground when you roll. As long as you can see it in the air around you, you’re basically invulnerable. Though this takes some getting used to, it is absolutely essential to succeed in the tough combat scenarios of Tunic.

Furthermore, you’re going to want to keep an eye on that stamina gauge during battle because if you deplete it completely, it will turn red and begin flashing. What this indicates is that you’re vulnerable and will take 1.5x damage while the meter refills. For this reason, try not to deplete it completely and, if you do, run from your enemies for a brief period while it refills. And there you have it; with these tips in mind, you’ll have a much-needed early edge in Tunic.