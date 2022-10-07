Tunic: How to Defeat the Garden Knight

Tunic is easily among the most talked about indie games of 2022. With its mind-bending exploration, challenging battles, and inventive gameplay, Finji’s adventure game is a blast to make your way through. With tinges of souls-likes and a heavy helping of old-school entries from The Legend of Zelda series, Tunic‘s winning combination has had gamers falling in love even as they struggle to understand the game and its cryptic world.

Speaking of struggles, one of the toughest parts of the game is its intensely unforgiving combat. With bosses like the Garden Knight, who can take out your entire health bar in just 2 hits, the baddies of Tunic are no joke. Fear not, though; we’re gonna give you the down-low on how to put this automaton in the dirt and clear the way to that second bell.

More Tunic Guides

How to Beat the Garden Knight in Tunic

The first thing you’re going to need to beat the Garden Knight is patience. This is a battle of attrition, and if you start to rush or become overconfident, this boss will eat your lunch in a hurry. The Garden Knight has three main attacks that can be clocked based on his body language. The first and most dangerous of these is a triple slash. If you’re far enough away from the boss when he starts this attack, you can actually just ignore the first slash, but no matter what, you’re going to want to dodge the second and third. Simply roll to the side and away from the strike to evade this attack.

From here, if you have enough stamina, give him a couple of quick whacks. Next up is the blaster. Though you can block this with your shield, some quick rolls can get you out of its attack range completely, allowing you to wail on the Garden Knight with reckless abandon. Finally, there’s the spin attack, which you just need to roll out of range of to evade. This one also offers some great attack potential, as you can roll toward the boss as he’s finishing the move to snag a few quick hits on him.

When the Garden Knight gets down to 25% health, he will combine the spin attack with two swings, so be ready to roll out of the way of those as well. Otherwise, the fight remains the same from there on out. If you have bombs, you can use them to whittle down his health as well. The freeze attack can also be helpful here, but as you’ll see in the video of our fight with this boss, you can totally win with just a sword and shield.