Tunic: How to Easily Kill Enemies | Secret Shop Guide

The world of Tunic can definitely take some getting used top but finding the secret shop early on can give you a serious edge in combat.

Tunic can be an intimidating game for players when they’re first getting started. As you’ll find yourself dropped into the game world with little to no explanation as to what’s going on or how to play, it’s easy to feel a little bit confused about what you’re supposed to be doing. However, this is part of the charm of the game, which takes liberal influences from the likes of Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda, both of which have been known to do the same.

Luckily, the more you explore and navigate through the mysterious world of Tunic, the more you’ll come to terms with the mechanics and goals at the heart of the game. Furthermore, we’ll tell you how to gain an early advantage in the game by sign-posting you to the windmill, a location that hides a secret shop amid the shadows within.

How to Find the Secret Shop in Tunic

If you want to get to the windmill’s secret shop, you’ll have to take care of a few other tasks first. To begin with, you’ll have to have found the Hero’s Grave in the East Forest and retrieved the sword. Once you’ve obtained the sword, you’ll have the ability to cut through grass and bushes, opening up many new opportunities for you to explore the overworld.

Once you’ve got the sword and rang the bell in the East Forest, make your way back to the starting area, and you’ll find a wooden bridge and a telescope. From there, slash through the bushes with your fancy new sword, and you’ll find yourself at the windmill. Once you head inside, the first room is a bit underwhelming, but the second one more than makes up for it.

As you enter, you’ll find yourself in a chasm of darkness, and a massive fox skeleton will rise from the shadows to greet you. Though you won’t be able to understand this eerie creature, you will be able to purchase items from it. The first one, an additional healing potion, will cost you 300 coins, which is more than worth the price. After you’ve bought that, though, the giant will sell you 3 dynamite for 100 coins each.

You’ll find that the dynamite is insanely useful, as it can kill even the strongest enemies in 1-2 hits. It’s particularly effective against the turrets you’ll find in Tunic, as taking them out with your sword while avoiding the blasts of their lasers can be very difficult. However, your new bombs will take them out in a single hit and will also help to bring down those big green guys you occasionally run into. So light that fuse, and happy hunting!