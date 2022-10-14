Tunic: How to Defeat the Librarian

Tunic is jam-packed with tough bosses and enemies and among the hardest is The Librarian. That's why we're going to tell you how to beat him.

Tunic is the kind of game that is just filled with difficult enemy and boss encounters. As you make your way through the adventures and puzzles that abound on your journey, you’ll regularly encounter enemies that take a lot of work to master, particularly in groups. Still, the bosses are that much harder, meaning you’re going to have to adjust and adapt even more to defeat them. One such boss is The Librarian but fear not, as we’re going to tell you how to close the book on this one for good.

How to Beat The Librarian in Tunic

As with the Garden Knight and the Siege Engine, you’ll have a quick moment to lob some cheap shots when you first arrive to fight The Librarian in Tunic, so feel free to take advantage of your opponent’s distraction. You can blast the creature with fire from your wand, chuck a few sticks of dynamite at it, or even use the Magic Orb to get in close for some quick sword shots before The Librarian will even react to start the battle.

Once the fight starts properly, though, rolling and running are going to be your best bet. The Librarian uses mainly beam attacks and sword swings, and all of them can be avoided. When the boss creates homing bits of energy that close in on you, just roll out of their way or run as they approach to send them flying past you. When the creature teleports and shows up in the middle of the arena, you can often shut down its attack by using the Magic Orb as well.

Another attack that The Librarian will use liberally is a beam of energy that comes flying across the arena. Simply roll to the left or right of this attack to escape from its range. A great thing about this fight is that enemies will occasionally appear throughout who will drop MP as they die, allowing you to refill your magic. Though the Magic Orb can be useful, you’re honestly better off just using the Magic Wand, as its quick shots and long-range are pretty valuable in this fight.

The Librarian will also attack with sword swings and a long beam of light, which, again, you’re going to need to roll away from. As the fight goes on, more energy clusters will home in on you, and The Librarian’s attacks will begin to come closer together, but just keep at it, and you should be able to bring him down after a few tries. To see the tips we’ve offered for this Tunic fight in action, see the video of our fight with the boss.