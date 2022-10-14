Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on The Forge

Welcome to the place where space stations are born. The Forge is where the remnants of humanity on Prodeus‘s mining colony tried to mount their last, desperate counterattack against the Prodean invasion, by throwing all their resources into orbital defense. Now, it’s a complex industrial nightmare that you have to traverse in search of one more precious Rune.

Here’s where to find all the valuable Ore and other stashed goods in The Forge.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator | Memoriam | Marksman | Descent | Hazard | Meltdown | The Forge

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders | Rockets

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on The Forge

The Forge is a relatively linear stage, but it’s got a couple of big, complicated areas within it. A particular highlight is Prodeus‘s version of a mine cart stage, where you get to ride plates of newly-forged space station hull along a canal of molten metal with demons shooting at you from every direction. As one does.

The secrets here are presented in a rough linear order based on when you can grab them on your way through The Forge, but the first four are, if anything, easier to find at the end of the stage when you’re backtracking to the exit. The last two, incidentally, do become permanently unreachable after you’ve found the yellow key and taken this stage’s Rune.

As a side note, there’s a particular encounter on The Forge that’s the single best place in Prodeus‘s default campaign to pull off the Multi-Kill 10 trophy/achievement. While the easiest way to get Multi-Kill 10 is to load up one of the community levels that’s designed for that specific purpose, you fight a giant horde of zombies at one point in The Forge that’s just begging for a well-placed sticky bomb.

Secrets: 6

#1: Right after the stage’s first Nexus Point, you’ll fight a Lunger and a shotgun zombie on either side of a big pillar. There’s a switch on the back of the pillar (below, bloodstained) that raises it.

That gives you access to a small underground chamber that contains an Ore Fragment and two large plasma ammo packs.

#2: Shortly after the previous secret, you’ll open a door and immediately be in an Arc Rail sniper’s sights. Take it out, then progress further into the room and deal with the nearby Fiend.

There’s a switch on the back of the podium on the Fiend’s platform that opens the door to the sniper’s firing position, which contains a bunch of chaos and plasma ammo and an Ore Fragment.

#3: Hit the switch to activate the lift at the base of the Rune chamber. Ride it up, but jump to the platform that’s closer to the control room (circled below). You’ll find a Fiend guarding an armored vest.

#4: Just off the Rune chamber, dispatch the zombies and Fiends in the next room, then push the switch on the side of the pillar near the middle of the room.

This opens a hatch in the floor behind the pillar, where you can drop down and grab an Ore Fragment.

#5: Once you’ve got the yellow key, backtrack to the closest yellow switch, on the walkway above the lava pool.

Press it to activate two lifts in the lava, then ride them up until you can jump to the darkened passageway above the opposite balcony (below). You’ll find this level’s Automap at the end of the passage.

#6: After you grab the Automap, jump down to the nearby rafters and press the white wall switch (below). The wall will open to reveal some plasma ammo.

Ore Fragments: 9

#1: In the canyon at the start of the level, jump into the cavern high on the cliff face.

#2: In the first leg of the stage, after you shoot the first two targets, there’s a dark staircase on the floor between the two red force fields. It leads to an inactive conveyor belt with two zombies, two packs of shotgun shells, and an Ore Fragment.

#3: See Secret #1, above.

#4: See Secret #2, above.

#5: See Secret #4, above.

#6: After your first trip down the Manufacturing Line, take the lift up to the second floor. Face the yellow-locked doors, turn right, run to the yellow switch, and turn right again. This Ore Fragment is below you, in a small walkway on the other side of the lava pool.

#7: When you reach the room with the space station model, head through it. You’ll end up in a curved hallway that runs above the first stretch of the Manufacturing Line.

There’s an easy-to-miss hole in the floor (below) that lets you drop down to a closed compartment along the Line that contains an Ore Fragment.

#8: You’ll probably spot this Ore Fragment on your own. It’s in the rafters above the room where you find the yellow key. Being able to reach it, however, is another story.

From the end of the hidden passage in Secret #5, noted above, jump onto the nearby rafters and follow them around to Secret #6. From here, it’s an easy hop to the Ore Fragment.

#9: This is somewhat anticlimactic. You may have spotted this Ore Fragment early in the level, on the other side of a window before you entered the Rune chamber, and it might look like there’s some crazy secret to it.

There isn’t; instead, you come through this area on the level’s critical path, later on after you’ve gotten the yellow key. It’s essentially unmissable.