Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Trial: Shotgun

Once you clear Wretch in the retro-styled first-person shooter Prodeus, you open the way to several other stages, including the short bonus level Trial: Shotgun.

This fast-paced time attack challenge is entirely optional, but will give you a big Ore reward if you’re able to clear it in under a minute. It’s also got a few other secrets hidden inside it, including some free and valuable rocket ammo. Here’s how to get everything you need out of Prodeus‘s first Trial.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch

Trials: Shotgun

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Trial: Shotgun

The four Trial stages in Prodeus‘s campaign don’t work like you might think they would. While the focus of the stage is to get a nice haul of Ore by accomplishing a timed challenge, the Trial itself also features the same set of completion goals as every other level, including secrets and hidden free Ore.

While Trial: Shotgun does have a couple of different points of no return, and it’s surprisingly easy to get to a point where you have to either die or restart the level, it’s important to note that the three Ore you get from the timed run don’t count towards 100% completion of the level at all.

In fact, the intended progression here seems to be to handle its time attack mode separately from the usual 100% completion. Don’t even try to get secrets at the same time you’re speed-running the level. Just run it more than once with separate goals in mind.

Trials’ timed challenges are generally easier to complete with the double-jump and air dash upgrades. It’s well worth stopping by before that point, however, if only to grab the easily available Ore Fragments and get the lay of the land.

Secrets: 3

#1: When you emerge onto the big suspension bridge, don’t shoot the target ahead of you (below) right away.

Instead, look down. There’s a gap in the bridge near your entry point that you can drop through onto a hidden ledge.

Follow that ledge into a nearby cavern to find a couple of rockets and an Ore Fragment.

#2: Use these steps next to the exit platform (below) to find a well-hidden pack of rockets.

#3: Use any of the available methods near the exit platform to climb to the roof of the suspension bridge. There’s a large pack of shotgun shells up here, but the “real” secret is that setting foot on the roof makes three Skull Fish spawn in the distance and lets you reach 100% kills for the level.

Ore: 6

#1-3: Complete the trial’s stated goal by destroying every target within a minute, using only the default Shotgun.

This is mostly down to practice and skill. There aren’t any particularly tricky targets along the way, with the possible exception of the one that’s actually inside the final drop to the exit.

#4: It’s out in the open, right along the level’s critical path. It’s harder to not collect it.

#5: In the first lava room, early on, turn left as you enter. You’ll spot the Ore Fragment on a platform nearby.

#6: See Secret #1, above.