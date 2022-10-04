Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Research

The blood-soaked, high-speed “boomer shooter” Prodeus is newly out of Steam Early Access. Every stage in its default campaign, “The Kingdom Between,” is full of ’90s-style hidden secrets. Do they make narrative sense? No. Do they let you get a rocket launcher early? Yes.

Here’s how to find every secret and all the valuable Ore Fragments on the second stage, Research, in Prodeus‘s starting campaign.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research

How to Find All the Secrets and Ore on Research

Research is the first stage in Prodeus where you might think you need movement upgrades, like the double-jump boots, in order to get all of its secrets. Thankfully, this isn’t actually the case. While these upgrades do make secret hunting a lot easier, you don’t actually need them for any of the secrets in roughly the first half of the campaign.

Note that like Sacrum, you have to find at least two specific secrets in Research to kill 100% of the level’s monsters. There are two Skull Fish hiding in the ducts that you’ll never see otherwise.

Secrets: 5

#1: Near the start of the level, in the storage bay with the giant Chaos portal, roughly the far third of the room is taken up by a lava pool. If you look down into it, many of the stalagmites in the pool have tapered bases, so you can use them as footholds to jump down and through the pool to the ledge on the far side of the big metal fence.

There’s an Ore Fragment here, but it’s not actually the secret. Climb the slanted beams on either side and jump into the open vent. Dispatch the Skull Fish and turn right to find a rocket launcher. Hit the nearby switch to raise the vent and reenter the storage bay.

#2: Approach the Chaos portal and it’ll wink out, causing a Fiend to spawn and the far wall to lower, letting in two shotgun zombies. Take care of them, then use the switch behind the zombies’ entry point to open the wall.

You can use the short duct on the other side to get some height and room to sprint. Leap onto the nearby yellow ammo box.

From there, a short hop can carry you to the nearby rooftop, where you’ll find three well-hidden armor shards. Look, not every secret rules the universe.

#3: Next to the switch that opens the first set of big steel shutters, there’s a storage locker with a broken door that contains the automap and a terminal that provides a bit of lore.

It can be difficult to recognize, especially this early in the game before this kind of switch is a common sight, but there’s a destructible switch on the wall behind the broken door. You can shoot it through the hole in the door with any weapon to force the door open.

Some guides will tell you that you have to use a rocket here, but that only works because the splash damage will destroy the switch. Opening the door gives you credit for the secret.

#4: Towards the end of the lower path, there’s a very well-hidden open duct next to the second set of big steel shutters. From the nearby ramp, jump to the nearest ammo crate, then the one across the hall, to reach the duct’s entrance.

This will lead you to a hidden cache that contains an Ore Fragment and two rockets.

#5: On your way back through the facility with the yellow key, you’ll be diverted into a small room with three big pillars on either wall, with a large health kit behind a locked grate on the wall opposite the exit.

Check the pillars opposite your entry point to find a hidden wall switch (above), which opens the grate. Pick up the large health kit to get credit for the secret.

Ore Fragments: 8

#1: When you emerge into the storage bay near the start of the level, this Fragment can be seen directly ahead of you, on top of a stalagmite in the lava. If you get a good running start, you can get it without needing the double-jump boots.

#2: You pass this over the course of grabbing Secret #1, above.

#3: After leaving the storage bay, you’ll drop down into a foyer with two unlocked doors and a third that requires the yellow key. One of those unlocked doors opens onto a control room with three zombies, a Fiend, and this Ore Fragment sitting out in the open.

#4: After you throw the switch to open the first steel shutter, two Fiends spawn in the previous room on top of the big… Y-shaped metal thing. Hop up to where they were standing and run across it to the opposite wall to find two rockets and an Ore Fragment in a notch near the ceiling.

#5: See Secret #4, above.

#6: You may have spotted this through a vent earlier. Once you have the yellow key, you can grab this Ore Fragment by opening one of the locked doors at the bottom of the trench.

#7: As you backtrack towards the control room with your new yellow key, open the locked door labeled “02” on the far side of the loading zone.

You’ll find this Ore Fragment and three rockets hanging out in an observation area above the storage room.

#8: At the end of the level, after you dispose of your first minigun zombie, run towards the platform behind it.

The death of the minigun zombie triggers a rising platform behind it that reveals a sniper position for two Fiends, then releases a horde of standard zombies into the room. The trick is that the final Ore Fragment is concealed on the Fiends’ platform, and you only have a short window in which you can reach it before it’s too high to get to, even with the double-jump/air dash combo.