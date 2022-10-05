Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Wretch

Who do you suppose left all that waste down there? And why? Why?!

Well, that’s one way to do a sewer level. When you live on the surface of an asteroid, sewage treatment’s sort of a big deal, but it’s still not someplace you’d visit on purpose. Prodeus proceeds to add injury to insult by infesting the place with an assortment of demons, turning a short detour into a massive headache.

Here’s how to get away as clean as possible from the sewage treatment facility in Wretch, the fourth available stage in Prodeus.

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Wretch

There are two different points of no return on Wretch. The first is when you drop into the trench near the start of the level and hit your first Nexus Point, as there’s no way to climb back up the wall to the trainyard.

The second is when you activate the switch at the end of the level, which moves your train up to your location. Up until then, you’ve got the run of Wretch between your current position and the first Nexus Point, which makes it easy to sweep up any secrets, pickups, or Ore that you’ve missed. Once you hit that switch, though, all you can really do is leave.

Secrets: 5

#1: When you reach the first Nexus Point, look up and you’ll see the level’s automap in a notch on the wall above you. Use the two nearby ledges as stepping stones to reach it.

#2: Inside the security booth, you’ll spot an Ore Fragment (below, circled, left) and a couple of rockets in a compartment blocked by a glass wall. Facing it, look to the right and you should spot a dim wall switch across the room (below, circled, right).

Hit it to raise the Ore Fragment up to the landing above it, where you can grab it.

#3: When you hit the switch inside the Sewage Agitation Chamber, it turns off the force fields that were blocking off two attached rooms. One is the exit; the other contains two Fiends and an Ore Fragment.

In the latter room, check out the left-hand wall. There’s an unusually-shaped switch next to the flooded compartment (circled, below). Interact with it to activate another lore terminal and unlock this secret.

#4: As you progress through the caverns, you’ll eventually reach a room with two narrow platforms above a pit filled with zombies. Sprint-jump to the second one, then stop and turn left.

The above screenshot’s been brightened to make it easier to see, but that circled part of the wall is actually a very well-hidden cavern entrance. You can jump into it from the second pillar, which will take you back to the start of the level and a concealed armored vest.

#5: You might notice this well before you’re able to reach it. There’s an Ore Fragment hanging out on one of the struts above the sewage agitation chamber, with no obvious way to collect it.

Fortunately, it’s easier to reach than you might think for something that qualifies as a secret. Once you’re scaling the cliffs on the far side of the chamber, keep an eye on the rocks to your right and you’ll eventually spot a ledge you can use to climb onto the strut with the Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 8

#1: This is easy to spot, but also easy to miss. It’s on a narrow ledge on the wall below your train, right at the start of the level. If you’ve gone all the way to ground level, there’s no way back up to it, but you can easily drop straight down to grab the Fragment without harming your progress through the level.

#2: Early in the level, you’ll open a couple of security gates, then have to deal with a minigun zombie. The second Ore Fragment is on top of a boulder in this open yard, in plain sight. You can use the nearby staircase to reach the rock next to the Fragment, then leap for it.

#3: See Secret #2, above.

#4: Before you grab the Rune in the compartment above the Sewer Agitation Chamber, go back to your point of entry, turn slightly left, and head towards the observation booth built into the cliff face. You’ll find a vaguely hidden ledge with an Ore Fragment and a couple of armor shards.

#5: See Secret #3, above. The Ore Fragment has nothing to do with the secret, but it’s right next to it.

#6: See Secret #4, above. The Ore Fragment is out in the open in the zombie pit, along with an automatic lift for an escape route.

#7: See Secret #5, above.

#8: This requires a difficult series of jumps, where failure means you have to drop back down to ground level and backtrack through roughly two-thirds of the stage. It’s completely possible to do without the double-jump/air dash, but has much less margin for error.

From the strut where you found secret #5, above, jump to the roof of the nearby building.

Here’s the tricky part: take another jump to one of the two vertical ventilation shafts on the building ahead of you.

From here, you should be able to see the last Ore Fragment on the next rooftop, as well as two large packs of chaos ammo.

(This is a good example of Prodeus‘s inconsistent approach to secrets. As a general rule, anything that can potentially take a significant time investment to grab is just a bonus, not a secret, primarily because 100%’ing a stage in Prodeus requires you to grab every secret and kill every monster while also racing the clock. By rights, this Ore Fragment should be a secret, but it’s potentially a big time sink, so it’s not.)

Shopping Trip #2: The Capitalist Connection

If you grabbed all 8 Ore Fragments from Wretch and you’ve been following these guides so far, this should give you enough to purchase a second weapon, either the super shotgun or plasma rifle, from the Shop.

Doing so also raises your customer rank, so you’ll be able to buy the double-jump boots as soon as you’ve got enough Ore to afford them.