Cult of the Lamb: How to Restore Sanitary Conditions | Cleaning Guide

There are three main things to focus on in Cult of the Lamb and one of them is making sure your compound stays as clean as possible.

Being a cult leader can be hard work and if you’ve played Cult of the Lamb then you already know that firsthand. Between keeping your followers fed, making sure that their faith stays strong, and keeping the compound looking clean and fresh, it can start to feel like you’re working for them instead of the other way around. Fear not, though, we’ll tell you how to make it looks like your cult is run by Mr. Clean in no time.

How to Keep Your Compound Clean in Cult of the Lamb

When you’re just getting started, keeping things clean in Cult of the Lamb is going to be at its most difficult. As you may not have the resources yet to build an outhouse or a janitor station, you’re going to have to check around the compound at least once a day in order to make sure that things are up to snuff. You’ll quickly notice that the problem is that if there is puke or poop somewhere, your followers will often add to the mess simply because of their own disgust.

For that reason you’re going to want to keep a close eye on your sanitary meter in the top left corner. If it’s low, than you’re going to need to wander around your compound looking for the messes and cleaning them up until it gets back to a more reasonable level. Once you’ve got the Divine Inspiration and resources to build yourself an outhouse and a janitor station, though, things will become considerably easier to manage for you.

The outhouse will stop your followers from making such a mess of things around the compound, but you will have to empty it out from time to time. As for the janitor station, it will allow your followers to clean up their own messes and the messes of other cult members, which will simplify things for you considerably. Finally, as you go on, you can upgrade you outhouse to hold more waste, or build additional outhouses to lessen the workload for yourself.

However, if things are starting to get desperate and your followers are getting really sick than you’re going to want to build a couple of healing bays to make sure your followers get well quickly. You’re also going to want to get some Camellia by planting seeds and growing them in your farming plots. These flowers can be placed at your healing bay and will speed up recovery time, so they’re good to have.

If you’re low on seeds, see the seed merchant to the left of the dungeon entrance area to purchase some. Follow these strategies and be sure to have a look around your compound if your sanitary meter is getting too low and you should be just fine, particularly as your resources and followers grow in number. Good luck, and happy culting!