Cult of the Lamb: How To Beat The Last Boss

The final boss in Cult of the Lamb is no pushover and if you're going to want to beat him you might need some tips to help you out.

Being that Cult of the Lamb is part rogue-lite, there are plenty of enemies and bosses to overcome as you make your way through the dungeons of the game. However, once you’ve finally done all that you set out to do in the game, one final opponent is waiting for you, and it’s [SPOILER] The One Who Waits.

Though you may have already figured this out based on the plot of the game or the fact that there are five central bosses on your save file, even though The One Who Waits only tasks you with killing four cult leaders, we thought we’d give you a tiny spoiler window just in case. Either way, if you’re reading this, then you already know he’s waiting for you at the end of the game, and now we’re going to tell you how to take him down.

How to Defeat The One Who Waits in Cult of the Lamb

Before we tell you how to beat the final boss in Cult of the Lamb, first, let us impart some key bits of information. For one thing, you’ll need 20 followers who are alive and well before you can challenge this boss. Second, you don’t need to fight him at all if you don’t want to. Instead, you can choose to kneel and give up your life, maintaining your bargain with the malicious beast. However, if you’re here, it’s probably because you decided not to do that.

As the fight begins, you’ll be able to choose between three weapons and three curses, so make your picks and charge onward. Assuming you refuse, you’ll first have to deal with the loyal guards of The One Who Waits before fighting the beast himself. Baal is up first. Dodge his spinning melee attacks and take shots at him when you can. Baal can also make a cross shape over the screen and perform a wide attack as well as summon his own followers.

Next up is Aym. Aym can make circular projectiles that holm in on your location. He can also teleport and send out tracks that will shoot up damaging spikes wherever they appear on the floor. Keep pecking away at him while dodging liberally, and he’ll be down for the count as well. Then comes the big kahuna himself.

For the first part of The One Who Waits fight, he will have all of the attacks that his guards used as well as a rotating fireball attack that you either need to dodge through or outrun. Once you’ve defeated this form, you’ll get an epic fire display before he reveals his final form to you. Once the presentation is complete, it’s time for the true final boss battle.

Here, he will send his three floating eyeballs out to attack you. Each will move and attack independently while you strike them. As each one falls, you will have to survive a gauntlet of incoming fireball attacks by dodging through them. The final eyeball will attack very aggressively, but by this point, you should only be a few hits away from victory, so keep at it, and you’ll have beaten Cult of the Lamb at last. Whether you want to kill your enemy or force him to serve in your cult is up to you!