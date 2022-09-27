Cult of the Lamb: How to Summon Demons | Best Demons Guide

If you're struggling with the rogue-lite elements of Cult of the Lamb, you can get a real edge by tapping into the dark side.

Like any rogue-lite, Cult of the Lamb is filled with randomized challenges that permeate each of its four dungeon areas. Though the weapons and curses you’ll unlock as you progress will definitely help to make things easier for you as you go along, there are other options to give you an edge as well. One such strategy is to summon demons to aid you in your excursions. Read on to find out all that you need to know about summoning demons in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Summon Demons in Cult of the Lamb

To summon your first demons, you’re going to need to build a Demonic Summoning Circle, which will give you access to demons. In order to summon a demon, you’ll then need to select a follower to turn into a demon and then transform them. What they can do to help will be listed as you scroll through your followers, ranging from something as innocuous as an extra heart or something as helpful as launching projectile or melee attacks.

Once your dungeon exploration is completed, though, your follower will return safe and sound, so you needn’t worry that they’re gone forever. However, they will be exhausted, meaning they’ll be useless to you without bed rest. With this in mind, you’re going to want to use this strategy sparsely unless you want activity at your compound to grind to a halt.

As you upgrade the Demonic Summoning Circle to level 2 and then level 3, you’ll have access to stronger demons and have the ability to summon more than one at a time. Again, be careful with this, though, as if half of your followers are sleeping off their last adventure, you’re going to run low on resources and faith pretty quickly.

Best Demons to Summon in Cult of the Lamb

There are six main demons in Cult of the Lamb, but only four of them are really worth much in terms of actual aid. The first of these is Vesta, who shoots ranged projectiles regularly as you explore and fight. Next up is Orcus, who does one better and uses melee attacks on nearby enemies every few seconds. Both of these are good ones to choose from when you can only take one demon with you early on.

The other two demons who are excellent helpers are Hathor and Fornax. Hathor can be really helpful later on in the tougher final dungeons as he will leave and return with hearts for you on the regular. Meanwhile, Fornax explodes at groups of enemies and can damage multiple enemies as a result. Really, any of these four demons can give you a lot of help in Cult of the lamb, but how you choose to strategize with them is up to you.