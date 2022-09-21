Cult of the Lamb: How to Move/Remove Buildings

As you build up your following in Cult of the Lamb, your base will expand significantly. However, you might want to make some changes.

Cult of the Lamb is the cutest little cult simulator around, and it shows. With over a million people building up their followers and forcing them to commit unspeakable atrocities already, the dark humor and ridiculous world of the game have indoctrinated a ton of happy players. This is likely due to the way that Cult of the Lamb balances its addictive rogue-lite elements with the more relaxing design of a farming sim.

Your base of operations in the game will expand significantly as you play the game, but it can also become something of an eye sore. For this reason, you might want to move things around or get rid of some of your buildings entirely. That’s why we’re going to tell you precisely how to do that with our handy guide below.

How to Move and Remove Structures in Cult of the Lamb

You only have a certain amount of space to build and develop in this game, so, first of all, planning is key. Some structures are permanent and absolutely, unequivocally, cannot be moved or destroyed. These include the basic structure-building hub, the space where your followers place extra materials, and the central statue that absorbs the devotion of your followers.

However, every other structure in Cult of the Lamb can be either removed or gotten rid of entirely. To do so, you’re going to need to have built a certain amount of buildings, though it’s not clear exactly how many or which ones. If, for some reason, you haven’t unlocked the feature yet, try building any essential structures that you haven’t created yet, like farming plots, graves, or outhouses.

Eventually, once you’ve built enough structures and decorations, go to your building hub and look at the bottom of the screen for the option to Edit Buildings. This will allow you to move your reticule around the base and examine the structures that make it up. Simply hover over any structure, and you will be given the option to move it or get rid of it altogether if you’re tired of looking at it.

And there you have it. As you unlock more and more structures throughout Cult of the Lamb, it’s only natural that you might want to change things up a smidge without turning your base into a cluttered mess. With these handy little tips, you can do just that, keeping your followers happy while also dealing with your burgeoning OCD and your very unhealthy Messiah Complex. Happy culting!