Top 40 Upcoming Action Adventure Games of 2024

Who doesn’t love a bit of action and adventure in their video games? If you’re one of those people, you’ll want to check out the score of games below coming out in 2024!

#40 The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Platform: PS5

Release Date: January 19, 2024

Given the dark tones, your immediate thoughts about The Last of Us Part II Remastered might not go to it being a “pure action-adventure” title. However, that is what this game is, even if the adventure is incredibly dark.

After all, the game will have you going to several locations on a mission of revenge and taking out various parties you encounter. Plus, the fights will be action-packed as you’ll need to defend yourself against various threats that want to end your life.

Plus, part of the adventure is finding the materials you need in this post-apocalyptic world and using them wisely to outlast everyone else around you.

#39 Avowed

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#38 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The original Sands of Time was a defining moment of the sixth generation of consoles – a game considered the pinnacle of the action-adventure genre for the time.

We still don’t know how much the gameplay will change, but the trailer shows adoption of a cel-shaded art style and motion captured character animations. Many fans didn’t like this new look, but hopes are high nonetheless; in May, news surfaced that Ubisoft Montreal — the team responsible for the original game — had taken the reigns. It’s a move which will hopefully pay dividence so far as preserving the title’s esteemed status.

#37 Phantom Hellcat

There’s little doubt that Phantom Hellcat is one of the more unique titles announced recently. Case in point, the game is set not in a massive fantasy world per se, but rather, a theater.

In the game you’ll play as Jolene, a rebellious daughter whose mother was the guardian of a theater where demons were imprisoned. When one of the seals to that prison breaks, the demons take her mother. Now, Jolene must learn the stagecraft her mother once did and put the demons back in their place.

The game will feature many unique things, not the least of which are the theater visuals and how each “world” is depicted. So for a truly special game that might defy expectations, you’ll want to keep an eye on Phantom Hellcat.

#36 Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is a very curious title that still hasn’t been fleshed out yet in terms of what it’s meant to be.

What we do know is that it’s set in the Ten Kingdoms period of China. You’ll play as a swordsman who is roaming these lands, and will have a direct impact on what’s to come. But what that impact will be shall be up to you.

You’ll get to choose not just your path, but how your character grows. You don’t have to be a swordsman if you don’t want to. You can be a martial artist, a magic wielder, or mix and match it. You can also choose whether to be a warrior at all, and instead be a lower-tier member of society.

This will be one to look out for.

#35 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

You’ve been on quite the journey with your Guardians so far, and now, Bungie seeks to reward you by giving you the “last” piece of content for their second original title via Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

The “final content” will release in February 2024, and Bungie has teased that it’ll be a “transformative moment” for the game. So make of that what you will.

While we don’t know the story that will be attached to it, Bungie claims it’ll be significant, and that likely means that we won’t just get more storylines but new abilities and weapons to use too.

Plus, as the trailer for it showed, an old friend is coming back to life to help with “the end.”

#34 The Plucky Squire

When you’re the characters in a storybook, the fate of your tale is already told. You merely have to turn the pages to find out what happens. But in The Plucky Squire, the villain of one such book realizes the truth. That’s he’s a character in a 2D story within a 3D world, and no matter what he does, he’ll keep losing to the hero.

So what does he do? He kicks everyone out! Now, the hero and his allies must work between the 2D and 3D worlds to get the story back on the path it’s meant to be on! A charming adventure awaits you.

#33 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

We’re still waiting to see more of Hellblade 2, but considering the smash success that was the first game, the reveal trailer was enough to get us suitably pumped.

Aside from that trailer, the developers have also shown off some absolutely stunning concept art (as you can see above), and in general, the game seems to be shaping up as a much more expansive adventure than the more focused journey of its predecessor. The developers have alluded to much more varied, in-depth combat than that of the first game, and with the development team growing significantly, we’re sure Hellblade II will be grander in every sense.

#32 Black Myth: Wukong

Taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s best features, Black Myth: Wu Kong is, of course, visually stunning, but it’s the unique mythology and world-building that caught our eye.

The game presents as a new RPG inspired by the myth of The Monkey King, and its reveal took the internet by storm when it racked up nearly ten million views. Whether it was the dazzling implementation of ray tracing and DLSS, the satisfying look of the combat, or the Souls-esque mythical beasts with an ancient Chinese twist, the game certainly struck a chord. We can’t wait to learn more about it.

#31 Towerborne

When the world is consumed by monsters, there is only one place for humanity to live in: The Belfry. This tower is the last stand of our race, but thankfully, some would protect it from those trying to wipe us out.

In Towerborne, you play as a spirit known as “Ace.” You’re blessed with incredible powers, and you’ll team up with fellow spirits to try and protect humanity and end the reign of monsters that roam the land.

The world of this game is vast, and the title will constantly update so that there are new lands to explore and more enemies to fight. So be what you were meant to be and fight until the end!

#30 Unknown 9: Awakening

What is Unknown 9: Awakening? Well, we don’t exactly know ourselves. The game is coming out in 2024, but there has been plenty of “build-up” to the title via books and other adventures that you can take part in right now. How much it’ll play into the game itself remains a mystery, one of many within this universe.

According to what we know, there is a “dimension” that is just beneath our own world, and there are many forces both within it and outside it that are trying to take control. You must delve into these mysteries and try to weave your way through to stay alive and learn the truth.

#29 Showa American Story

In Showa American Story, you’ll take part in an alternate future where Japan bought most of America and a unique fusion of cultures occurred. But then, a catastrophe happened, and the world nearly ended.

You are brought back from the dead long after this happened and must roam the world to figure out what led to all this and what happened after. The problem is that there are plenty of monsters that roam this new world, including zombies!

The good news is that there’s a power inside you waiting to be unlocked. Use it to fight through the hordes and slowly make your way toward the truth.

#28 Nine Sols

The art of hand-drawn animation is a lost art in some people’s minds, but we have to games that do fit in that mold, with Nine Sols being one of them.

The title puts you in a realm inspired by Asian folklore and fantasy. Once upon a time, aliens ruled this realm, but that has long since passed, and now, evil rulers have taken over!

You are on a quest of vengeance, to try and save this world and defeat the Nine Sols who control it! With intense combat, you’ll have to put in the work to save the day. But nothing worth doing is easy, right?

#27 Steel Seed

Not all action games have to have plenty of details to get you excited for them. For example, Steel Seed features a girl named Zoe who goes into a factory to try and get her father out. The problem? A corrupt AI runs the factory, and that AI is willing to throw swarms of robots at you to keep you away.

But you’re not going to let that stop you, right? We didn’t think so. The good news is that you’ll have a drone named Koby to help you, and you’ll have plenty of ways to beat up these robots. So run through them and get your father back!

#26 Bye Sweet Carole

What if we told you that Bye Sweet Carole was not just a video game but a title that tries to “replicate” the look of certain animated stories past? Would that get your interest? We certainly hope so, but we also hope you’re prepared for a rather dark story filled with horror and lots of rabbits.

In the game, you’ll wander through multiple worlds as you try to not only escape but unravel the mystery of a girl named Carole. She was trapped in this world, too, but did she escape it? Just as important, can YOU escape this world?

#25 Replaced

What happens when the “future” and the “past” meet at the same time? You get an alternate history story of what could’ve been if technology advanced sooner. Replaced is one such title, as the game puts you in the role of an AI that’s been thrown into a human body!

That’s a problem because this world isn’t an easy one to live in, no matter if you’re “alive” or not. There are corrupt people everywhere, and some people are even taken simply to be sold for parts!

In this dim world, can you find a reason to keep going and try to fight for a purpose greater than yourself?

#24 Yet Another Fantasy Title

If not apparent, Yet Another Fantasy Title is a parody of RPG’s past while also telling a funny and pop-culture-driven story.

For example, you’re NOT a knight in shining armor trying to save the world with noble intentions. You’re a rogue who literally becomes a “chosen one” by accident. Oops. As you explore this fantasy world, you’ll find plenty of classic races and references to fantasy tales past.

The more you do, the more power you’ll get, and the better chances you’ll have of bringing some allies to your side so you’re not fighting things alone.

So why not partake in one MORE fantasy journey?

#23 Instinction

Welcome to the Valley of the Rift! You are Isabel, an ecologist who seems to have a weird connection to this place. But will that connection bring her truths or just get her killed?

We say that because within this place are dinosaurs who are more than willing to rip her limb from limb. Plus, there are mysterious people who not only thrive in this place but are trying to protect the creatures within.

The more you dive in, the more you’ll have to fight for survival and try to unravel everything that is going on here. How is this place possible, and can you withstand its dangers? Jump in and find out!

#22 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

We’ve shown you plenty of original titles, so how about we rewind a bit and show you a remaster of some classic games?

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will feature Lara Croft in her earliest adventures but in a new light. The legendary game character may have had more “modern titles” come out recently, but some still love the classic adventures that never go out of still. Through these remasters you’ll see how Lara got her start and why she became the gaming icon she is now.

Plus, there aren’t any new games with her coming out soon, so why not play some older ones?

#21 Luna Abyss

There’s a moon above our world that isn’t our own, and we’ve found a structure upon it that could contain great technology. But there are also terrors within it that could drive one mad. So what do we do? We send a random prisoner to go take care of it! Why would we risk our own lives, after all?

In Luna Abyss, you’ll dive deep into a vast structure that is full of lost souls and monsters. You’ll square off against them as you piece together what happened in this place and who are the voices talking to you.

Can you survive all that is within? Or will you pray to the dark forces within this place?

#20 The Inquisitor

As we’ve already shown in the last entry, there are plenty of “dark adventures” that you can partake in should you desire, and The Inquisitor is another one that really embraces the “dark fantasy” vibe.

You’ll be in a world where a religious figure has raised a band of Inquisitors to scour the land and rip out evil from the root. You play one such person and are sent to a town where evil is rampant. You must use your wits and words, and occasionally your weapons, to find out the truth behind the dark deeds that are going on.

But as you do, you’ll learn the harsh truth about a dark entity that is trying to enter your world.

#19 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Many games have you battling against gods, but how about a dead one? In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a dead god’s resurrection has led to humanity nearly being wiped out. That’s a bad thing if you couldn’t tell!

The remnants of humanity band together to take one last stab at putting down this dead god and its foul armies, and you’ll be in for quite a test as you do! You won’t fight alone, as you and your companion have grudges to settle with the gods. So, wield both might and magic to take them out and give humanity a fighting chance to survive!

#18 Kristala

Forget about letting the dogs out; it’s time to let the cat out! In Kristala, you’ll play as a cat warrior who seeks to be one of the best of its kind. To do so, they must travel the world and discover the truth behind a curse that has created countless monsters.

As a cat, you can use your natural abilities to take things on and bound through levels. Use stealth to get in close and then strike enemies before they spot you!

You’ll have magic and might at your disposal, so don’t be afraid to mix and match to deliver the damage needed for victory!

#17 Outcast: A New Beginning

You sometimes have to wonder where certain styles of gaming came from, and for certain non-linear titles that have open-world settings, you have a certain title from 20 years ago to thank. It’s a title that is finally getting a sequel in Outcast: A New Beginning.

The game brings back Cutter Slade after his death in the first title, but the world is not what it seems. A robot army has enslaved the people of the planet and is harvesting its resources until nothing is left.

He must figure out how this came to pass while also stopping it and restoring the future of the planet. A deep adventure awaits you, so don’t miss out!

#16 Towers of Aghasba

Isn’t the action and adventure the friends we made along the way? No, it’s really not, not even in RPGs.

But in Towers of Aghasba, the journey is part of the game here because you’re on a journey to both help your people grow while also restoring nature to its rightful state. You’ll be multitasking quite a bit as you explore the island and attempt to make a better village for your tribe while also balancing that with growing back nature in its direst places.

As you grow the world around you, you’ll see just how important balance is within a world. So please don’t take it for granted.

#15 Earth From Another Sun

When a game offers you the chance not just to explore a galaxy but to take control of it? You tend to take them up on that offer.

In Earth From Another Sun, you’ll be given a massive galaxy to explore and do with what you will. The title is an MMO, so there will be lots of other players trying to have fun while you’re making your plans.

The good news is that you can do whatever your mind desires here. You can craft an army of ships and attempt to conquer the galaxy, or perhaps you’ll work alongside some allies to try and make the galaxy’s markets bend to your whims! Either way, the galaxy is ripe for conquering.

#14 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In the land of New Eden, some ghosts run wild and cause harm to people. The Banishers are a group that goes around and casts the spirits to the next realm to save everyone.

But when Antea and her partner Red have a mission go wrong, and Antea is killed, she becomes the kind of spirit they have sworn to banish! Unable to let her go, the two must work together and combine their abilities to search the land for a way to bring Antea back to life.

But how can they do this? And will the others of their order allow it to happen?

#13 Hyper Light Breaker

If you were a fan of the original game in this series, you’ll want to get Hyper Light Breaker. But unlike last time, the dev team has taken things 3D!

You’ll find yourself in the Overgrowth, a land full of wonders and dangers you must endure. You can take on these challenges alone, or you can bring in some of your friends to help you on your journey!

The important thing is to get stronger, so don’t be afraid to tinker with all sorts of builds as you wander around and fight enemies! A large world awaits you, so dive on in!

#12 Crimson Desert

We’ve already shown you some games with vast open worlds for you to play around in, so why not show you another?

Crimson Desert was meant to be a sequel to a certain title, but eventually, it got bumped up to a full-on original title. In it, you’ll be in the realm of Pywel. That might sound nice, but it’s a very volatile place due to the king being in a coma and all sorts of forces trying to claim the realm as their own!

You are a mercenary who will get to do whatever you want in this land. You can fight for power, glory, greed, be alone or with friends, it’s up to you!

#11 Star Wars: Eclipse

This next one is a bit tricky to talk about because we don’t know much about Star Wars: Eclipse. It was first shown at The Game Awards, and we’ve only heard bad things since. No, not about the game, but about the “environment” that the game is being made in. There were even reports that the game might not be ready until 2027!

The dev team has tried to swat down these rumors, but it’s not helping things. Plus, we only have one trailer to go off of, and while it does show some exciting things, like new races in the galaxy far, far away, it’s not enough to get hyped about.

#10 Little Devil Inside

Don’t let this unique-looking game put you off just because it doesn’t “fit the mold” of other titles. Little Devil Inside puts you in a world where monsters exist, but people don’t seem to want to believe in them. That’s totally unrelatable…oh yeah, totally…

Anyway, you get hired by a professor to go and find these monsters and document them. But be warned! The journey won’t be easy, and you’ll have to defend yourself against terrible things! So make sure you pack up what you need to take on these creatures unless you want to end up as their next meal.

#9 Shovel Knight Dig

Let’s change things up and talk about a fun little game you can play and then replay and get a totally different experience.

Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike game where a familiar foe has stolen Shovel Knight’s beloved treasure. To get it back, he has to dig into the ground and endure all the trials and tribulations that come with it.

The joy of this game is in being able to replay it infinitely because the title will keep changing the layout of the underground world each time you go down. So even if you succeed and get your treasure back, you might not be so lucky the second time around.

#8 Marvel’s Iron Man

Here’s yet another game that we’re not sure will come out in 2024, but Marvel has been cranking out lots of potential projects over the last year, so maybe this one will show up.

Marvel’s Iron Man by EA Motive will be the first solo adventure for the Armored Avenger that isn’t tied to his movies. Not including a certain VR game because, well, we don’t include that.

The team behind the game are veterans and just produced a certain remake in the “dead space” of the universe, so you can expect a quality title so long as things don’t go wrong. Only time will tell, though.

#7 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

…shouldn’t we have already gotten this title by now? Seriously, we recall it being slated for years before 2024. Oh, Rocksteady kept delaying it for “quality reasons”? Well, that’s not a good sign.

Jokes aside, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the next title from Rocksteady, and in it, Brainiac has taken over Metropolis and has enslaved most of the Justice League. With no other options to take them off the board, Amanda Waller sends in Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot to take them out.

But given all they have to go up against, do they even have a shot?

#6 Dragon’s Dogma 2

It seems like more and more often, we’re getting sequels to titles that have been “desired” or “in the works” for a long time, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the next in line to fit that mold.

The reason why the team didn’t make a sequel to the cult-classic turned expansive RPG franchise title is because they were too busy at Capcom doing other games. They refused to do it without their director, and then they finally got him back.

So now, you’ll get to experience what it’s like to make a sequel with better technology and more capabilities to do what you intended in the first place. This should be a good one to keep an eye on.

#5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The games about the Yakuza have been one of the more “long-lasting” titles that Capcom has put out and have gained quite a following in recent years. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the popular spinoff brand focusing on Ichiban!

The good news is that Ichiban is set for an all-new adventure! The bad news is that after a series of unfortunate events, he’s once again broke, naked, and somehow in Hawaii! So now, he must regain what he has lost, find his mother, and survive those coming after him!

We wish you the best of luck with that set of goals.

#4 Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

We could’ve put a certain other “Princely” game on this list, but we don’t know that one’s coming out in 2024, whereas Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is coming out in 2024. So that one makes the cut.

The game will take place in a new timeline where you play a guard to the prince who must seek out his liege after they’re kidnapped and taken to a mysterious land.

Things only get weirder when you go through this world and start to unlock powers that will greatly help you accomplish your goal. What is the truth behind your power? Will you be able to save the prince? Dive in and find out!

#3 Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Not all action comes from heroes who are daring, brave, and willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Sometimes, you need a coward to go in and do the job because no one else is stupid enough to do it! In Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you’ll get to put back on the hat of Luigi as he’s once again sucked into a job thanks to Professor E. Gadd.

King Boo has destroyed the Dark Moon, and Luigi must go to multiple locations and find the shards. Oh, and there are tons of new ghosts to deal with, so he’ll need his vacuum to help him out!

#2 Marvel’s Wolverine

We’ve made it clear that not every game on this list is coming out in 2024, or more than likely, isn’t coming out in 2024. But that doesn’t mean we can’t HOPE that some of them will come out next year!

Marvel’s Wolverine is the next comics-based title that Insomniac Games is cranking out. They’re done with their web-slinging saga for now, and it’s time to take on the guy who is “the best there is at what he does.”

We know precious little about the game or what its gameplay will be like. But given that Wolverine is a fighter and has plenty of stories to tell, we’re excited for what could happen.

#1 Star Wars Outlaws

While that last game set in the galaxy far, far away might not be coming out in 2024, we know that Star Wars Outlaws is, barring a big delay.

You’ll play Kay Vess, a smuggler who is working her way through the galaxy as best she can alongside a loyal droid and her adorable “pet.” But when she gets the chance to try and wipe her slate clean, she’ll be forced to take on some of the darkest people in the galaxy!

The game will take you to worlds old and familiar, and you’ll have to rely on your wits and skills to make it out alive!