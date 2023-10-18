Top 84 Upcoming Xbox Series X/S Games of 2024

Are you a fan of Xbox Series X/S? If so, 2024 might have some big games for you to play! Don’t consider this list ranked in any particular way. With so many different genres, we wanted to just showcase some games we think you might want check out.

#84 The Plucky Squire

Who doesn’t love a storybook adventure? The Plucky Squire gives you one, but it also delivers a unique twist on the genre. In the game, you are Jot, a warrior of a storybook that happily lives out the story within his pages.

However, the book’s villain soon realizes that he’s destined to lose because he’s in a book. So, to change the narrative, he kicks Jot and his allies into the 3D world so he can dominate the 2D one.

In the 2D and 3D planes, you’ll take on foes, solve puzzles, and attempt to restore everything to how it should be!

#82 State of Decay 3

In 2013, Undead Labs release its very first game, State of Decay. The game quickly became a commercial success, leading Xbox to purchase the studio right after the release of State of Decay 2 in 2018. Now years later, a new game comes to complete the series, State of Decay 3.

We don’t know much about the game, besides a trailer released back in 2020. This third opus seems to focus on survival in hostile frozen territory, as the trailer follows a huntress that comes into contact with an undead deer.

#81 Lightyear Frontier

To infinity…and beyond! Oh, wrong lightyear? Our bad.

In Lightyear Frontier, you won’t just be traveling to a new world to explore. Instead, you’re traveling to a new world to grow crops! Yes, we’re being serious here. The game focuses on farming and has you building up a nice place to show off alien crops in all their many forms.

But don’t worry, there’s plenty to do in this world. There’s a hidden history here you can explore. Plus, you can gather numerous resources to build things like a home for your farm. Oh, and did we mention you’ll get to pilot a mech in the game and upgrade it? Because you can!

#80 Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is the latest entry in the Eiyuden Chronicles series. This new JRPG is a collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It takes place in Allraan, a continent housing several nations and cultures. One of these nations edged out the others and discovered a powerful technology that amplifies magic.

As for most JRPGs, the story is key to Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. The game also offers a vast world to explore, from bustling towns to creepy caves. Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes features turn-based combat for teams of six, with various AI commands to customize the fighting style of each hero.

#79 Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones was unveiled to be a pirate tactical action game. Players will take the role of commanding your ship, searching for loot, battle, and avoiding the law. The game was mainly showcased with players going around the oceans on a ship, so there didn’t look much in terms of freely roaming around on land. Initially, the previous development update had this game coming out towards the end of 2022. Unfortunately, Ubisoft required more time to work on the project which has caused a few more delays.

#78 The First Descendant

If you’re looking for a shooter title with excellent visuals and a compelling story, The First Descendant might be one to gander at.

The title puts you in a world where invaders try to wipe out humanity. You are a “Descendant,” a warrior with special powers who can battle these beings. You’ll team up with other players to wander the world, fight bosses, and keep the continent you’re on safe.

We weren’t kidding about teaming up to defeat bad guys. The title has a 4-player co-op for you to enjoy. So with each Descendant being different, you’ll have plenty of options on how to fight and what path to choose to achieve victory.

#77 Replaced

What happens when something that isn’t alive becomes alive in a costly way? You’re about to find out.

Replaced is set in a dystopian alternative Earth where humanity has endured multiple events that have caused devastation. In addition, the whole world is corrupt, and you play an AI called “R.E.A.C.H.” who finds itself trapped in a human body!

Stuck in a form it doesn’t want. It must roam around a city to learn the truth and see if life is possible in a place like Phoenix City.

A deep and dark story awaits you, as does a free-flow combat system that you’ll need to use to the fullest to survive!

#76 Phantom Fury

Sometimes you want to play a game that doesn’t take itself seriously yet delivers an incredible action-packed experience. Phantom Fury is one such title that does that. The game puts you as Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison, a woman who has been brought out of a coma so that she can save the world!

Her mission is to travel the United States and search for the item known as the “Demon Core.” If she’s able to find it, humanity might yet be saved!

Stated to be an “action movie” and a “road movie,” the game will take you to various players and give you different objectives in each one. Additionally, you’ll have dozens of weapons to take down foes.

#75 Blue Protocol

Many games have you seeking the truth about your past, and Blue Protocol is a game that embraces that plot. But in this MMORPG, you’ll have plenty of people to help you along your journey, and you’ll get to take on plenty of monsters along the way.

The combat is meant to be deep yet simple to use. You’ll also be able to customize your character so that they look and play how you want them to. When you’re set, you can team up with other players to defeat massive bosses, complete dungeons, and more.

So if you need a new MMORPG in your life, this one might fit the bill.

#74 Routine

What if we told you that in an alternate future, humanity already has a base on the moon? Would you want to go visit a place like that? Well, in Routine, you’ll find out that’s not necessarily a good idea. The base made by humanity suddenly goes dark, and you’re sent in to find out why.

The problem is that there’s something else there, and they think you are the dangerous entity.

The title aims to give you an atmospheric and intense experience as you roam around the station. Of course, the enemy could be anywhere, and when it finds you, you’ll have to think quickly to get away from it in one piece!

#73 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Picture this, please. The world has gotten an undead problem. But this time, it’s because of the gods! Yep, the gods are trying to take over the world with an undead army, and they’re doing a pretty good job of wrecking humanity.

So, in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll be part of a coalition of humans who are tired of losing and are doing everything they can to fight back. You’ll need to use magic and might to push back the armies of the undead and take the fight right to the gods!

But whether that works out will be up to you. Think you’re up to the challenge?

#72 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In the realm of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, there are two beings that you need to be mindful of: the living and the dead. Banishers are humans who attempt to eliminate the spirits that linger in our world. But when a couple finds themselves on opposite ends of the “living spectrum,” a new mission must be carried out.

You’ll go through this mysterious and intense world to find a way to bring your lover back. But it won’t be easy. Both characters have unique abilities to use to get rid of threats, but in the end, it’ll be your choice how the story ends.

#71 RIPOUT

There are plenty of space shooters that give you a horrifying experience in an intentional way and let you use various unique weapons. But in RIPOUT, things are a bit different. How? Well, your main weapon is a bioweapon, which is alive.

It’s true. Your gun in the game is a living weapon, and you can choose how to use it. You can have it simply be a gun that blasts enemies, or you can let it go animalistic on foes and eat the spare parts left after they’re dead.

Additionally, you can fuse with the weapon to increase your abilities. So yeah, the game is really “out there,” but that might intrigue you to try it.

#70 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

There’s been a lot of mystery around The Division Heartland, as we know it’ll take place within The Division universe, but what is the game truly about? Well, we now know that it’ll take place in Silver Creek, a place that has come under attack from hostile forces.

Now, you’ll have to go and make a stand with your fellow members of The Division in order to take back this place and show the “heartland of America” will not be taken over so easily.

No doubt there will be all sorts of missions for you to do in the game, so be ready as they’re going to be doing some closed tests that you might just get to be a part of!

#69 Palworld

It’s almost a running gag at this point that we start out many lists with Palworld. Why is that? Well, we think the game is a bit mean-spirited towards the genre it’s mimicking, especially with some of the things you can do with the monsters.

Despite them being called “Pals,” you don’t have to treat them as such. Instead, you can create a large workforce of these “Pals” to build things for you and crank out weapons. You can even eat them, not that we recommend that.

Oh, and yes, you can use them in the more “traditional” ways by having them fight each other. But you get the sense that this isn’t what the game wants.

#68 Level Zero

Asymmetrical multiplayer games have been popping up all over the place in recent years. Level Zero is another attempt to add some fresh ideas to the genre.

In the game, four scientists have traveled through space to a new world in hopes of expanding humanity’s reach. But instead, they found beings who want nothing more than to kill them!

This 2v4 title will have some of you controlling the scientists and attempting to restore the power functions to the station you’re on. Light is the aliens’ only weakness, and you must handle your limited resources wisely.

The other two players are the aliens, who must be competent to kill everyone on board.

#67 The Valiant

The Crusades were a massive part of history, but to those who lived them, they were a never-ending nightmare that scarred many and killed more.

In The Valiant, you play one such Crusader who swore off the ways of war in an attempt to find peace. However, when one of his former brothers unearths something that mortals weren’t meant to harness, he’s called back into action to stop him from claiming the power of the gods.

You’ll recruit warriors as you scour the land and put them into action in squad-based RTS combat. Will you be able to stop the danger that is coming? Jump in and find out!

#66 New Arc Line

When your family gets a terrible disease, you are determined to save them no matter what! That leads you to the “new world” where people live in luxury and everything seems perfect. But as we all know, such a place doesn’t exist.

You’ll soon see the filth and corruption that fills the place, and due to that, you resolve to work the system to get what you need.

Go through the “new world” and gain allies, set things in motion, take down those in charge, and more! Whatever it takes so you can find that cure and free your family from their burden. Can you make the “tough calls” to make that happen?

#65 Kristala

Have you ever dreamed of being a cat? We’re really asking that. It’s not wrong if you said “yes,” we’re not here to shame anyone!

We’re asking because, in Kristala, you can be a cat warrior and attempt to free your land from the forces of evil!

To do so, you must use your catlike abilities to beat enemies, navigate the environments, and do what needs to be done. Your cat warrior will be what you want them to become. So see what works for you, and become the true cat’s meow! Yes, we did make that joke. You’re welcome. Oh, you didn’t like that joke? Too bad!

#64 Dune: Awakening

After the success of the modern adaptation of the hit book, it’s not surprising that multiple games are piggybacking off the movie’s acclaim. One of them will let you live a life on Arrakis and see how you survive on it. Welcome to Dune: Awakening.

Thousands of other players will inhabit Arrakis with you, and it’s your job to make your character stand out. Start with the deep options of the character customization menu. Then, once you’ve made the being you want to be, set out into the sands and build a reputation for yourself. Make allies, defeat enemies, and use the world and those around you to your advantage, so you are on top!

#63 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

If you’re looking for a classic-style shooter that embraces the real world and really makes you think about what it means to be a special forces operative, then get Delta Force: Hawk Ops when it releases.

The shooter will feature multiple modes you can enjoy, including a deep campaign that’ll recreate the many adventures of Delta Force for you to partake in and experience.

Then, dive into the multiplayer and experience its many levels. What kind of soldier will you be? Will you jump into vehicles at the first chance? How will you survive against enemy combatants?

Jump in and find out!

#62 Alone in the Dark

While many might not remember it, it was Alone in the Dark that helped set the tone for franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Bringing horror to video games in a way that wasn’t done before.

It eventually fell to the wayside, but something like that doesn’t stay buried for long. And now, THQ Nordic has revealed that Alone in the Dark will be coming back via their studio, and the team behind it are behind games like Amnesia and Soma, meaning that they are minds that are adapted for horror.

There isn’t much known about the game outside of it being called Alone in the Dark. But the team are aiming to build a modern horror masterpiece. So be on the lookout for more info.

#61 Instinction

You might not be able to guess what Instinction is about based on its name, so we’ll help you out. It’s a prehistoric game laced with narrative elements and action gameplay. The cinematic experience will feature you as April Summers, an adventurer who must roam a land full of dinosaurs to undercover the truth while fighting her personal demons.

But you must be careful. You might find yourself against something long extinct yet still alive at any moment. You can change between first and third-person cameras to give yourself more of a view. So explore this mysterious realm and see what awaits inside!

#60 ArcheAge 2

We will do back-to-back MMORPGs now, so bear with us, as some of this may sound familiar as we go from one to the other.

ArcheAge 2 is the sequel to the MMO from years back, and it’ll be coming to both console and PC. So, no matter how you like to play games, you have options here. The good news is that everything that you liked about the first game and its spinoffs will be present. The difference is that the game will feature a new timeline for you to explore and thus have new dangers to face.

Plus, it’ll run on Unreal Engine 5, so it’ll look GOOD!

#59 Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Don’t be fooled by the game’s name. The title is actually a prequel to the original game. That’s not confusing at all, right?

You are part of a tribe from an island when colonists settle on it, take you hostage, and forcibly put you into service in their homeland. In other words, not nice people are ruling over you. Now, you must get free and strike back at those who have oppressed you.

As you make allies, your world grows, as do the options you have with them. What will it take to make this world regret what it did to you? Play and find out!

#58 Crysis 4

Another title that has been long rumored is that of Crysis 4. The original Crysis trilogy put you in a superpowered exosuit and dared you to stop multiple alien invasions in a variety of locations.

The fun was that you could upgrade the suit however you wanted and thus would be able to augment the player character to be who you really wanted it to be. We have confirmation that Crytek is working on Crysis 4, and even dropped a small teaser earlier in the year to highlight that.

What new abilities will you get? What new threats are on the way that you have to stop? We’ll find out more soon hopefully.

#57 The Wolf Among Us 2

The wolf is back. The Wolf Among Us 2 from the reborn Telltale Games will bring back Bigby and put him on a new case that can change everything for him and the fairy tale beings he protects.

The sequel is set six months after the first title, and Bigby will have to work through a new mystery that puts Fabletown and New York City in danger. Unfortunately, not much is known about who we’ll see within the game, but one screenshot did showcase Bigby punching out the Tin Man, so that might be a taste of what’s to come.

Like before, your choices will determine what happens next and the fate of Bigby and Fabletown. So choose your words and actions carefully.

#56 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

They say being a vampire sucks. But you don’t seem to mind that drawback when you’re a vampire.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the story continues from past titles, and you’ll once again be put to the test as you try to navigate vampire society while also attempting to keep the peace with humans. A war is seemingly on the horizon, and your actions can directly affect that. But how will you choose to handle it? That is up to you.

Will you be the wise Elder Vampire and use your wits and cunning to keep things rolling? Or will you choose a side and let war happen? You’ll find out soon.

#55 I, the Inquisitor

I, the Inquisitor is an exciting-looking adventure game set in a truly dark and interesting fantasy world. The story centers on an alternative version of history, in which Jesus didn’t actually die during his crucifixion. Instead, he reacted with fury after returning to life as a wrathful god, determined to enact revenge on his persecutors. From there, centuries’ worth of his inquisitors continued to violently enforce faith upon non-believers, thus creating a dark and tyrannical world of biblical rule. In I, the Inquisitor, players will take on the role of one of these inquisitors during the 1500s, in an adventure that’s sure to be packed with ethical dilemmas and challenging moral decisions. This looks like a game with plenty of exploration, combat and excellent choice-and-consequence-based storytelling.

#54 Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP from Atlus, and it’s clear that they’re leaning heavily into the RPG stylings of their other beloved franchises to make this game stand out further.

While we don’t know too much about the title, it does give the tagline of “Face Your Fears, Take Back Tomorrow!” So if nothing else, you can guess that it’ll feature a plot to save the world. Just as important, it’ll feature the turn-based combat system that fans of a certain…Persona…will be used to. So hopefully, it’ll have that franchise’s quality as well.

#55 Killing Floor 3

Oh, lucky you, we’re about to drop a game on you that’s less about story and more about violence. Glorious, unending, gory violence. Doesn’t that sound like fun? Good!

In Killing Floor 3, you and your friends will go up against an army of monsters called Zeds. Where did they come from? Oh, some evil corporation made them in a bid to take over the world. You know, same old stuff.

So, the only way to save the world is to kill all of them. You’ll enjoy teaming up with friends and putting the enemies down, and your co-op parties can get quite big, so enjoy!

#54 ExoMecha

What is ExoMecha? Well, we’re still trying to figure that out, to be honest. The game was announced years back but hasn’t gotten a significant update since 2022. Based on its Twitter feed, we know it’ll be a free-to-play title featuring players in a massive world where equally massive battles can be had.

Some of those battles will be on the ground, while others will take place in mighty mechs that players can pilot. The scale of these fights seems fun, and the game looks pretty nice. Hopefully, the developers will kick things into high gear so we can learn more about the title and what it offers.

#53 Luna Abyss

What happens when a mysterious structure appears on a “mimic” of the moon above our heads? Well, we have to explore it!

But in Luna Abyss, they decided to send someone a bit more “expendable” to do the “dirty work,” meaning it’s a prisoner. You’ll play that prisoner and learn very quickly that things were once a bit more prosperous in this place. There are entities within this structure that are alive and wish to talk with you. But what they might say could break your mind. Plus, some of them will try to break your body.

Dive deeper into this place to learn the truth, and hope you make it out alive!

#52 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

For the first time in its history, a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game is coming to consoles. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the fourth game in the series, will release on Xbox Series X/S in 2024. This new title aims to revive the series, which stopped in 2009 with S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was supposed to come out in 2012 as Call of Pripyat’s sequel, but was canceled on the year of its intended release. The game is now back on track, with a release window set in 2024.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is an FPS set in the post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Mutated monsters and stalkers are roaming around this open world, and it is up to you to take part in a non-linear journey to decide the fate of this zone.

#51 Chrono Odyssey

Chrono Odyssey aims to be one of the prettiest MMORPGs you’ll ever see, as the game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

You’ll be put into the land of Setera, a place that’ll grow and evolve as the players change it and adventure through it.

Combat will have multiple elements for you to partake in, including a “time element” for you to wield and the ability to switch to other weapons on the fly. If all goes well, this could be a genre-defining title.

#50 Persona 3 Reload

Atlus has been on quite a roll ever since they released their fifth mainline title. They’ve brought many of their games to numerous platforms, and now, they’re remaking the entry that truly brought a shift to their series via Persona 3 Reload.

The game will give a complete makeover to the OG title and adorn it with updated graphics, UI, music, voice acting, and more. The title takes place in a world where a gateway to another dimension has unlocked an extra hour during the day. Now, a group of students must come together and unlock their Personas so they can save the world from the monsters that lurk within the realm of Tartarus!

#49 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

There are plenty of driving games out there for you to partake in. But Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown tries to give you more than a simple “racing title” can give you. It wants you to have a driving experience that everyone can enjoy. So, for example, you’ll be able to have fun in races, it’s true. But you’ll also be able to drive around the game’s world and take in all the sights and sounds that are there.

You can even bring in your friends and form a “driving party” that will go on for as long as you want. So why not drive some of the most luxurious cars possible in a beautifully rendered world?

#48 Perfect Dark

Among the various remakes coming to Xbox Series X/S is a franchise that began on Nintendo 64. Perfect Dark, an FPS developed by Rare in 2000, is getting a reboot this year. Xbox promised this Perfect Dark reboot would provide an “AAAA” experience, whatever that means.

Perfect Dark is a Microsoft exclusive. We don’t know much about the game yet, but if it is anything like the original game it should feature interstellar wars, aliens, reptile-like creatures, and evil human companies. The reveal trailer also shows pyramids, so chances are we’ll travel to Egypt at some point.

#47 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Remakes are a staple of the gaming space nowadays, but things aren’t so clear-cut with the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Why is that? Well, the game was announced back in 2020 and then was meant to arrive in 2021.

Since it’s not out yet, that proves that there have been many issues behind the scenes that have led to its delay. In fact, Ubisoft straight-up rebooted the remake at one point because things weren’t getting done properly.

Should it be released in 2024, gamers will be happy. But will it be released in 2024? That remains to be seen.

#46 Beneath

Many video games harp on the fact that “survival is the only objective,” but in Beneath, your mental health is something you’ll have to pay attention to just as much.

You play as a diver who has found himself immersed in an underwater world with no apparent way out of it. There are monsters within this space, so he must load up and take them down. However, your sanity wanes as you progress. Fight to keep your mind and ensure you have the resources to take down your many foes.

Will you be able to make it out with your mind intact?

#45 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

The developers of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new game. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League follows the adventure of a team of supervillains as they are forced to cooperate to save Metropolis from an alien threat.

This action-adventure game features four well-known DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Each member of the squad has their own special abilities that they use to fight opponents around an open-world Metropolis. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League looks like a funny take on the usual superheroes’ adventures.

#43 Project M

Here’s another title that will come out eventually, but it’s unclear how much the game will resemble what we’ve seen so far. Project M is easily one of the most ambitious projects that NCSoft, or any game developer for that matter, has ever done.

The team’s goal isn’t just to give players an immersive experience that changes based on their decisions but to create a game where reality is shaped emphatically by the choices you make or don’t make. The reveal trailer was visually stunning and hinted at the scale things can get to.

Will it all work out as planned? We’ll have to wait and see on that part.

#42 Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 brings a new storyline that goes alongside the one from 2013’s Path of Exile. This new seven-act storyline leads to the same Atlas endgame as the original opus but brings new mechanics and enhancements to the original game.

This new game is set 20 years after the previous one. Society has been slowly rebuilding after the death of Kitava, but the thirst for power of some greedy persons began to corrupt Wraeclast once again. Path of Exile 2 features 19 new classes, a new Skill Gem system, a brand new range of equipment, as well as various improvements to the core system of the game.

#41 Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The narrative of the game is based on the adventures of the Monkey King, a famous mythical character who is one of the novel’s primary characters.

In the game, this powerful monkey is referred to as the “Destined One.” He bears several abilities, such as the power to turn into a swamp of flying insects or transform into a giant monster. During his adventures, he will face various opponents, from headless monks to a powerful white dragon.

#40 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Despite what the name suggests, this is NOT a direct adaptation of John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. Both versions, to be clear.

Instead, this is an offshoot of the main story where the experiments that let loose the Sludge God can only be undone by you and your friends. You’ll pick a class and attempt to take out the gods’ minions with numerous weapons and explosives.

The style of the movie will be prevalent throughout the game, including its over-the-top humor and setting. Plus, working together with friends will help make the experience more memorable. So upgrade your commandoes and save the day!

#39 Enotria: The Last Song

When the world has been put in stasis by a powerful force, only one “without a role” can free it. That would be you if you couldn’t tell.

Enotria: The Last Song will put you in a unique world where defeating monsters and taking their masks is the only way to grow. These masks will give you special classes and abilities so you can take on the world even more. Plus, you can carry three of these masks at a time.

As you progress, you’ll unlock “innovations” that will help you grow further, plus you’ll have the ability to warp reality to help save it.

#38 Sand Land

Based on the story by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land will take gamers into a unique world where people and demons both have a problem: there’s not enough water! That sucks!

You’ll play as the “Fiend Prince,” Beelzebub. With his two comrades, you’ll journey across a vast desert in search of a mythical spring that could end everyone’s woes! But, naturally, it won’t be an easy adventure, as monsters and foes will try to stop you.

Another key twist is that instead of fighting with your characters, you’ll build up vehicles to fight monsters for you! You can also set up a base within the desert and slowly grow it until it’s a city!

#37 Throne and Liberty

NCSoft is a pretty busy development team, and they’re always working to push the bounds of the gaming experience. In the case of Throne and Liberty, the base story is that there’s a menace named Kazar on the realm’s throne, and it’s up to you to claim the realm for yourself.

However, that gets complicated in an MMORPG setting where everyone is trying to take the throne for themselves! So the question is, what path will you take to get it? The game will give you many options, and one of them is simply exploring the land to do what you want. So, what route will you take?

#36 I.G.I Origins

A prequel to the 2000 title, I.G.I Origins, will feature you as Michael King. You’re a former soldier who is brought in by MI6 to house a new directive that can help further save the world from threats. You’ll be given a vast arsenal to get the job done and the freedom to do the job your way.

You can go in guns blazing to take down foes, or you can do the stealthy way and take everyone down without being caught!

However, as the missions go on, the questions about what is really going on will build. What would you do if the people controlling you are the real enemy?

#35 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

There will be multiple entries from this franchise in the top ten. We just thought we’d give you a heads-up on that front.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be the first big expansion of the hit MMO ever since the main story of the last several years wrapped up. That means that players won’t just have a new land to explore but a story to watch unfold.

Plus, there will be new characters to meet, classes to unlock, and things to do. So if you’ve been wanting to hit the MMO again, this will be the thing that gets you back into the fold.

#34 Steel Seed

Many people believe that AI will be the death of us all and that they’ll one day try to overthrow the human race. The good news is that if you have that fear, Steel Seed will help you resolve it. The bad news is that it’ll do so by putting you in a sci-fi world where AI HAS taken over and it’s trying to sick robots on you. There’s always a tradeoff with these things.

Regardless, you’ll play Zoe, who must enter an AI-controlled factory to save her father. Flanked by her trusty drone, you’ll have to endure the robot onslaught and wipe them all out if you hope to get out alive.

#33 Tormented Souls 2

If you recall the original adventure with Caroline Walker, you’ll know just how far she had to go to escape the horror and dangers that she encountered. Hint: she had both eyes back then. But sadly for Caroline, her journey is far from over.

Tormented Souls 2 takes place after the events of the first game, where Caroline is trying to live a “normal life.” But soon, her sister gets sick, forcing her to seek out dangerous methods to try and save her. Needless to say, she will get into trouble and put herself through more horrors to get what she needs.

#32 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Typically, movie video games aren’t the best ones to play for one reason or another. However, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game might be the exception to that rule.

Why? Because the game isn’t so much about the movie’s plot as it is about the concept. In this case, you’ll play either the “Killer Klowns” who are trying to abduct people to prepare for a massive invasion, or you’re the people trying to stop the clowns from taking over their town.

The 3v7 asymmetrical multiplayer title is perfect for those who want a wacky experience with friends and want to see which side comes out on top.

#31 Gothic 1 Remake

The Gothic franchise is actually a bit bigger than most people remember. But the key thing here is that the games have been deep and full of story and fun to be had.

Now, a new studio has been made with the express purpose to go and make a Gothic 1 Remake and design it to be both completely modern, and yet one that adheres to what is the original game. We’ve seen a lot of remakes as of late, and some of them do indeed push the games beyond what they were before.

So, can this one live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait and see!

#30 ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play co-op shooter, where the action takes place in third-person mode as opposed to many of the popular FPS-style shooter games. Set in a ravaged world under threat from an otherworldly, mechanised onslaught from space known as ARC, the game pits players against the destructive powers of the robotic invaders. Co-op gameplay is a must in this title, although there’s also plenty of opportunity for exploration, scavenging and gear customisation as you fend off the sky-based threat that continually falls upon you and your squad. ARC Raiders looks like a great game for those who enjoy online multiplayer action in a futuristic setting.

#29 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Many franchises have helped shape the gaming space for the better, and the series starring Lara Croft is definitely up there.

However, given the state of the franchise right now and the trilogy by Crystal Dynamics that filled the last several years, gamers might not have had the chance or desire to play the original adventures with Lara. If that is the case, the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered game will be one you should seek out.

This trilogy of adventures features Lara Croft jumping, puzzle-solving, and shooting her way through various locations to get ancient artifacts. The remastered look will make the games look better than ever, ensuring a fun experience.

#28 Towerborne

At first, you might think that Towerborne is a tower defense title. After all, it has “tower” in its name. However, that’s not the case, as you are instead an “Ace” who was born within a tower and is tasked with saving the people that rest within the Belfry.

But you won’t be merely setting up defenses. Instead, you’ll take your party, whether they be recruited characters or other Aces, out into the world to take down the forces that seek to harm the people.

You can build your Ace how you want, so don’t be afraid to go nuts with the customization. Plus, the world is constantly growing, so your adventures won’t end.

#27 Pragmata

Pragmata is a tough game to describe. Capcom revealed a single trailer for this game, and it would be a euphemism to say it’s confusing.

The trailer begins in an empty version of New York City. The protagonist, wearing a space suit, walks down these streets when a little girl and her holographic cat appear. Then a satellite breaks the ceiling of Earth, shattering gravity, and everyone ends up on the Moon. Even if the story remains blurry at this time, the graphics and overall premise of Pragmata seem interesting. This dystopian sci-fi adventure game is still a mystery, but one worth uncovering.

#26 Tekken 8

The Tekken franchise is one of the longest-running, and most endearing, fighting game franchises out there, and for good reason. The series is known for its brutal fighting system, fun characters, and a fierceness about it that puts it above other franchises.

Tekken 7 is widely hailed as the best in the line because of not only its story, but the overall focus on gameplay and customization to make sure everyone enjoyed it. Now, Tekken 8 must try to top it, and the reveal trailer showed that things are picking up right where they left off. Jin and Kazuya are at it once more, and the game looks beautiful.

#25 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was first announced back in 2019, alongside the reveal of the Xbox Series X. This game is a sequel to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which follows the story of Senua, a character struggling with psychosis and the voices in her head.

During The Game Awards 2021, Ninja Theory shared an impressive trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Senua is leading a group into a cave to try and trap a giant. Their mission failed and the giant awaken, destroying everything in his wake. The exact story of this sequel is still a mystery, but Senua and the voices in her head are back with a new adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5.

#24 Clockwork Revolution

How does one start a revolution? Well, it often depends on the setting. In the case of Clockwork Revolution, the setting is the future, and the way you start a revolution is by going to the past. Your character realizes that someone with access to time travel has crafted their home and time.

Your goal is to return to the past and undo the damage that they’ve done. However, the more you mess with the timestream, the more the home you know will change.

How far will you go to undo what’s been done? Just as important, are things better now than they will be if you change them?

#23 Assassin’s Creed: Hexe

Ubisoft has made it very clear that they’re not just going to expand their assassination franchise to new heights; they’re trying to put new spins on it in every way possible. Assassin’s Creed: Hexe is one attempt to do that. On the one hand, we don’t know much about the game. However, based on the rather creepy teaser and the title that we have, it seems that the assassins are going to be heading to a more supernatural setting.

There are rumors that some witch trials could be the location of this new adventure. Or perhaps we might go someplace darker. Only time will tell, and Ubisoft is fine with taking their time.

#22 Little Nightmares III

When it comes to nightmares, they come in all shapes and sizes. The question is, will you be able to put aside your fears and conquer them? Little Nightmares III will feature a quest to get out of the realm of Nowhere. But for the little ones known as Low & Alone, their journey through The Spiral will be anything but easy.

With nightmares around every corner and puzzles to solve, the two must work together to get their freedom. For the first time, the series offers true co-op between players. So, use your combined smarts and skills to find a way out!

#21 The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Set after the events of the iconic series, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will feature a group of dwarves attempting to finally reclaim their homeland within Moria. But much like the previous sagas, these dwarves will have plenty to deal with.

Your group must build up bases and explore deeper into the caves and mines to find artifacts of power, weed out the orcs and creatures that reside within, and reestablish what the dwarven kingdom once was.

Will you be able to bring back glory to the dwarven people? Or will you be yet another tragic tale that is sung about by those long after you?

#20 Unicorn Overlord

A prince on a mission, a realm full of potential, and many allies to guide and command, yep, this sounds like another RPG!

You would be right in thinking that. Unicorn Overlord is from the team at Vanillaware, who have proven themselves to be among the best RPG makers in the world. Their newest one will blend unique visuals with tactical combat to give players plenty to enjoy.

As you travel the five nations, your prince will try and win over allies to win back his homeland. But be warned! How you’re perceived in this land will determine the help you’ll get. Will you be a good prince or a bad one?

#19 Crimson Desert

Plenty of titles immerse you in a vast world where you can change things based on your actions. But Crimson Desert is aiming to take the stylings of a certain other “desert” title and make them even grander.

In the realm of Pywel, the king is in a coma, which means that anyone with a lust for power is coming out of the woodwork to try and stake a claim.

You are a mercenary with ambitions of your own. But what they are is up to you. Go alone or gather up other players so you can take the fight to whoever you want, and shape the realm to your whims.

#18 Fable

To be blunt, we don’t really know much about the “reboot” of the Fable franchise that is scheduled for 2024. Plus, as longtime fans know, the series has a bad habit of building up hype and not delivering on its promises.

That’s not to say that the game is doomed. The reveal trailer for it did hype up people, especially with the beautiful graphics that’ll look impressive on the Xbox Series X/S. However, graphics aren’t everything, sorry Microsoft, and thus gamers are nervous about things.

If the game is like past ones, you’ll have choices that’ll affect your character and interesting locales to visit. So, if nothing else, look forward to that.

#17 Dragon’s Dogma II

Here’s a game that’s been a long time coming, and yet, it’s almost here! Dragon’s Dogma II is the sequel to the cult classic turned hit RPG from Capcom that has gotten some nice adaptations outside the gaming space. It may have taken a decade to get the sequel, but there were good reasons for that. One of them was that the original game’s director wasn’t available to work on a sequel since he was busy with other Capcom projects.

But even he admitted that the delay allowed for new technology that will allow the team to do so much more than they could have before.

#16 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Oh, look! Ichiban is back! That can only mean nice and totally not weird things are about to happen, right?

Yeah, we all know better than that! Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of Ichiban as he attempts to build up a new life for himself while still being tied to the Yakuza life he has known for so long. The game will apparently “fill in the gaps” between certain entries while still being its own thing.

The turn-based RPG combat and quests will be present, given their success in the previous title, and things are likely to get even crazier in the sequel. So, if nothing else, prepare for things to get nuts.

#15 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Are you ready for a new adventure in the beloved platforming series? That’s good because Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the first new entry in quite some time. Oh, and unlike the remake we discussed earlier, we KNOW this game is coming out in 2024. It even has a release date!

The game will feature you as Sargon, a prodigy with skills that earned him a place in the prince’s royal guard. However, the prince is soon kidnapped and taken to a mystical place. Separated from your comrades, you must work your way through this mysterious place, unlock new abilities, and find the prince before it’s too late.

#14 Payday 3 – Boys in Blue

We know the main game didn’t have the best start due to technical reasons. But Starbreeze has made some key adjustments, so you shouldn’t be afraid to try it out now. Plus, like before, the heist game will feature some great DLC, such as Payday 3 – Boys in Blue!

The new content will give you new items to wear for your heists and new weapons to wield against your foes.

Plus, this is likely just the first of many additions to the main game. Recall that their 2nd entry had content for several years, including crossovers with other franchises. Many expect the same thing to happen here.

#13 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

When Bungie set out to make a sequel to their sci-fi epic, they knew they had to do something grand not just to capture the imagination of gamers, but ensure that they would stick with the game for a long time. That plan came to fruition through their numerous DLC expansions. Each told a story that was leading to a singular moment, and now, that moment has come.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape brings the story of The Witness to an end and possibly the end of everything as we know it! You’ll need to bring every ally you have and figure out a way to stop the “Final Shape” before it’s too late.

#12 ARK 2

It’s bad enough that people sometimes wake up in a world they’re unfamiliar with and wonder how they got there. But when that world is full of dangers, dinosaurs, and people who look like Vin Diesel? Yeah, they’re going to have lots of questions that need answering.

Your journey in ARK 2 is about answers and figuring out not only what happened to you but also what the deal is with the world you landed on. Massive expanses await you, as do plenty of characters who will either support you or try to take you out.

Which one is Vin Diesel? Well, we know he’s a guy who likes family…

#11 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

The Splinter Cell franchise has been one that fans have been calling for in terms of a return for quite some time now. And thankfully for them, they’re getting their wish. Because a Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake is in the works right now at Ubisoft. It’s about dang time.

Now, we don’t know much, or even if this is a full-on remake of the first Splinter Cell title, but if they’re remaking any of the main games to kickstart the return of the franchise, we’re all for it.

The stealth and unique missions of this game will be very much welcome in the video game world we have today, so please don’t screw this up Ubisoft!

#10 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Undoubtedly, many of you are looking forward to the first DLC for FromSoftware’s latest Soulslike title. Given how grand and fun it is, we’d bet that many of you are still playing the main game. But Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree aims to be more than just DLC. Or at least, that’s how many are perceiving it based on the little we’ve seen.

Many hope the game won’t just offer new quests and enemies to fight but expand upon the lore that made the unique world special. Oh, and we can’t confirm whether George R.R. Martin was a part of the game, okay?

#9 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

To some, it will feel in “bad taste” to put Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 so high on this list. But here’s the thing: this is an Xbox Series X/S list, and just as important, the game literally has MICROSOFT in the title! So why wouldn’t we put it high up? Their name is in the dang title!

Anyway, the game isn’t just a simulator. It’s one of the most accurate simulators in the world. The game is so good at showcasing what flying is like and how you control a plane that they use this simulator to train real pilots in the art of flying.

So, who knows? If you give this game a chance, you might learn to fly yourself!

#8 Assassin’s Creed: Red

The last entry in Ubisoft’s assassination franchise aimed to take fans “back to its roots” in theme and size, but with Assassin’s Creed: Red, things will be different. Why? Ubisoft has said that this new entry will be their “blueprint” for their titles going forward, which obviously puts plenty of pressure on the title.

While little is officially known about it, we do know that gamers will be put in Japan, likely during the Feudal era when Samurai and Ninjas were prevalent. That could lead to lots of fun elements and locations to enjoy.

Fans will undoubtedly hope that the game can live up to the hype.

#7 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

This next entry is a bit tricky to talk about. On one hand, we know that this franchise isn’t going anywhere for multiple reasons. Not the least is that Hideo Kojima isn’t coming back to Konami, and the company’s last attempt to “continue the series” was a disaster.

However, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater does seem to be a faithful remaster/remake of the original PS2 title that many consider the best game in the series. So, for those who have never experienced it before or those who simply want to enjoy the game with next-gen graphics, this will be something to check out.

#6 Avowed

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#5 Kingdom Hearts 4

Oh, look, yet another game that we can’t be sure will come out in 2024. Surely, there won’t be more of those titles as we end the list…

Anyway, Kingdom Hearts 4 is the next entry in the beloved and incredibly convoluted Square Enix/Disney franchise/collaboration. We’d tell you what happened in the last game, but we don’t fully understand it ourselves.

Long story short, Sora is “Dead” and is in a “new world” where he might get brought back to life. Plus, his friends are looking for him, so it should be a good time. But when will it come out? Well, you have a better chance of predicting that than fully explaining the series’ plot.

#4 Star Wars Outlaws

When it comes to games from a galaxy far, far away, it used to be very hit-or-miss as to whether they’d actually be any good. But recent times have shown that they can shine with the right people behind them. Ubisoft is the team behind Star Wars Outlaws, and early indications are that it will be something special.

The game will take place during the original trilogy, but it’s not focusing on the “main storyline” of those films, just the time period. You’ll be Kay Vess, who is attempting to get a new life for herself and has to outlast the criminal underworld to make that happen. Good luck with that!

#3 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Yes, it’s true, we’re actually getting progress on the next Dragon Age title. Which is good because if you recall, the last mainline Dragon Age title came out about 10 years ago now!

There were rumors about Dragon Age 4 for years, and then Bioware fell into a funk in which Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem came out, so many are hoping that the now titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be the game that will help pull them from said funk and push them back to the legendary game developer status that they had.

There’s still precious little known about the game as a whole, but if it follows the path of the previous games, you can expect a massive RPG experience.

#2 Mass Effect 5

Do we know that Mass Effect 5 is coming out in 2024? No. Plus, if you have been paying attention to the state of Bioware recently, they aren’t exactly in the best place right now. But, much like a certain Commander would tell us, we need to have hope!

If the fifth entry of the beloved RPG franchise DOES release in 2024 and it manages to capture the fun and imagination of the original trilogy, then fans are in for a treat. Will they be able to do that? That’s where things get tricky. Bioware isn’t even close to where they were during the original trilogy days, and so it’s fair to have doubts. But again, let’s have hope!

#1 Grand Theft Auto VI

Okay, no, we don’t ACTUALLY know that Grand Theft Auto VI will come out in 2024, but we also don’t know that it won’t! Besides, if you haven’t noticed, lots of these games haven’t been “confirmed” to be coming out soon, so let’s just enjoy the moment, okay?

Besides, it’s important to remember that Rockstar Games may take their sweet time when it comes to making video games, but when they’re done, they deliver. So we may not know where the game will be set or who the protagonist will be, but we know it’ll be a quality game.

And then, once it’s out, they’ll milk it for ten years before even thinking of doing another.