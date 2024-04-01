Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Unlock The Warfarer | Advanced Vocation Guide

Mix and match your favorite tools of the trade with the epic Warfarer vocation.

Use all your weapons all at the same time with the final advanced vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Warfarer is a weapon master that can use everything. Want to be a heavily armored sorcerer that swings a Duospear? You can do that and so much more with the Warfarer. And unlocking this class is surprisingly difficult. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the most advanced of the advanced vocations.

Warfarer Vocation Guide

To unlock the Warfarer, you’ll need to reach the southern Volcanic Island — the furthest corner of the map. This area is accessible after progressing far into the main story, or by traveling to the nation of Battahl then traveling south through Drabnir’s Grotto. Either way, you’ll need to find an NPC at Volcanic Island Camp.

How To Unlock Warfarer | The Sotted Sage Quest

Travel to the Volcanic Island Camp, then go to the hot springs in the south. Use the scaffolding and ladder to enter the cave.

Outside the hot springs, you’ll encounter an NPC and begin the quest ‘ The Sottest Sage ‘ — Lamond wants alcohol.

‘ — Lamond wants alcohol. To complete this quest, you must deliver three bottles of Newt Liqueur — an extremely rare alcohol. Bring him all three and you’ll unlock the Warfarer Vocation.

The trouble is finding Newt Liqueur. There are multiple methods for finding it. Here’s how to get more and complete the quest.

Where To Find Newt Liqueur

Newt Liqueur is only available from one location — but it can be acquired through other means. Here are two alternate methods before we get to the main method.

Newt Liqueur can be found in the Windwalker’s Home (Dwarf’s House) to the east of the Volcanic Island Camp .

can be found in the (Dwarf’s House) to the east of the . Newt Liqueur can also be found in the Forbidden Magic Research Lab in Bakbattahl .

can also be found in the in . New Liqueur can also be crafted by combining Fruit Wine and Saurian Tail. Unfortunately, Fruit Wine is also pretty rare.

To buy more Newt Liqueur in Bakbattahl, you’ll need to follow a very specific method.

To buy Newt Liqueur, you’ll need to be a Beastren . If you’re not a Beastren, purchase a mask from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town. Wear it before entering the city.

. If you’re not a Beastren, purchase a mask from in Checkpoint Rest Town. Wear it before entering the city. Next, go to Higgs’s Tavern Stand in the north of the city. To the left of the entrance, there’s a small wooden enclosure with two bundles. Pick up a bundle and place it in the enclosure.

in the north of the city. To the left of the entrance, there’s a small wooden enclosure with two bundles. Pick up a bundle and place it in the enclosure. An NPC will have you captured and brought inside to the black market. Here you can purchase up to three bottles of New Liqueur. Each costs 5,000 gold.

And that’s it! It is possible to find all three bottles without buying them from the black market, but this is the easiest way. Return to the drunken man at the hot springs to earn your reward — the power of the Warfarer Vocation. Now you can use any weapon and armor in conjunction with lots of powerful abilities.

Warfarer-Maister: Completing the quest will also unlock the Warfarer-Maister Skill. The Grandmaster’s Path tome unlocks the Rearmament ability. Unlock it and you’ll be able to equip multiple weapons and switch between them.

How The Warfarer Works

Instead of unlocking unique weapon skills, the Warfarer uses all your other unlocked abilities. You can equip any Weapon Skills and equip multiple weapons. You can also use any armor set with any combination of weapons. Even your light-footed thief or sage sorcerer can equip the heaviest gear in the game.

Unlock the Rearmament ability by reading the Warfarer-Maister tome you’ll receive after unlocking the vocation. Equip it to a slot. Now you can equip multiple weapons and switch between them.

ability by reading the Warfarer-Maister tome you’ll receive after unlocking the vocation. Equip it to a slot. Now you can equip multiple weapons and switch between them. This leaves three ability slots. You can equip any from all vocations you’ve unlocked so far — but they’ll only function when using the corresponding weapon.

This gives you the ultimate ability to mix-and-match your best skills and become an unstoppable hero. What you gain in flexibility, you lose one of your four ability slots.

The Rearmament ability is the premier skill. When added to your skills, you can equip multiple weapons. Each weapon you equip will gain a number — and only the heaviest weapon will count toward your carry weight. That means you’ll still be a lightweight Arisen even while lugging around multiple big weapons at the same time.

The Warfarer is one of the weirdest vocations, but you’ll want to save using it until you’ve maxed out multiple other vocations first. Goodluck and have fun discovering the best combination of abilities for your hero!